Party ratings: No major changes, SDE sees small support rise since July end

Support for the major political parties remains stable, a recent poll by Norstat Eesti AS says. The opposition Social Democratic Party (SDE) has seen a small improvement since the end of July.

Norstat conducts its polls weekly, on behalf of conservative think-tank the Institute for Social Research (MTÜ Ühiskonnauuringute Instituut).

According to the fresh results, the coalition Reform Party picked up 30.1 percent of support, the opposition Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) came second, with 22.6 percent, while the coalition Center Party polled at 17.9 percent.

Most of these figures showed relative stabilization, Norstat says (see graph below).

Reform stay in first place, 7.5 percentage points ahead of EKRE.

Center is in third, 4.7 percentage points behind EKRE.

From the rest, Eesti 200 picked up 12.1 percent support, Norstat says, SDE found 8.4 percent, and Isamaa 5.8 percent.

SDE has actually seen a rise in support, of 1.3 percentage points, since the end of July.

The two coalition parties, Reform and Center, together polled at 48 percent, while the three opposition parties (at the national level), EKRE, SDE and Isamaa, picked up 36.8 percent.

Norstat aggregated its weekly polls over a four week period, July 27 to August 24, with 4,003 citizens of voting age interviewed over that time, both online and over the phone.

Data is weighted in proportion, based on key socio-demographic characteristics, Norstat says.

Norstat claims an error margin proportionate to the size of the party's support level; in other words results for Reform at the largest party by support at 30 percent (and by seats, at 34) have an error margin of +/-1.42 percent, compared with +/- 0.72 percent in the case of Isamaa.

The next election is on October 17, to the local municipalities.

