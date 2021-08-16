Eesti 200 announces candidate for mayor of Viimsi municipality

Lauri Hussar. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
Eesti 200 will run in the upcoming local elections in Viimsi municipality and the candidate for head of the municipality will be Lauri Hussar, a member of the party's board.

Hussar said Viimsi needs change because due to uncontrolled real estate development and planning mistakes, the municipality has been placed in a situation where Viimsi's development is no longer sustainable.

"Viimsi is one of the top 10 Estonian municipalities in terms of population. The sharp opposition from the local community in recent years is largely related to Viimsi's explosive growth, and today it is quite clear that it must be limited," Hussar said.

He said change is needed in the use of public space and the organization of public transport and the communities wishes must be taken into account.

Entrepreneur Atso Matsalu will run for council chairman and said permanent jobs need to be created in the municipality.

"Every day, the vast majority of Viimsi residents spend hours commuting to the center of Tallinn or another municipality. One solution would be to create remote working centers that would help people to do business in Viimsi without going to the capital," Matsalu said.

Matsalu, a well known Estonian top basketball referee, wants to breathe new life into sports in Viimsi.

Eesti 200 is a non-parliamentary party that formed before the last national election in 2019. This will be the first time the party competes in local elections.

Editor: Roberta Vaino

