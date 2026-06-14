Center Party backs Karis for second presidential term

The Center Party officially backed President Alar Karis for a second term on Saturday but also called for direct elections where the head of state is chosen by the people, not the Riigikogu.

The party adopted a statement saying Estonia needs a unifying head of state whose election should be entrusted to the people. The statement supported the direct election of the president and the continuation of Alar Karis as president of Estonia.

The Center Party said the current election system has run its course, as it creates political tensions and is difficult for the public to understand.

Karis' term ends in August and politicians have yet to propose a candidate that can get the required votes to take office.

In April, the party submitted a bill to the Riigikogu for the eighth time to try and change the presidential electoral process to direct elections.

"The presidential election will take place in just three months and the choice must be made under the current legislation," said Centre Party Chairman Mihhail Kõlvart.

"But in reality, in our view, that choice is very clear. If there is a president who, over the course of four years, has managed to demonstrate sufficient dignity and readiness to protect both the people of Estonia and the Constitution, and if he is supported by the people, as all opinion polls show, then politicians really have nothing to discuss," he added.

Karis is popular with the people, but not with the sitting governent. This means he is unlikely to get the required number of votes for a second term if he stands for election.

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