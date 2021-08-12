Popular Serbian TV series being filmed on Estonian fields

Serbia's most popular TV series "Besa" has been shot in Estonia this summer with a dangerous action scene filmed near the Vetla Watermill in Harju County on Wednesday, leading to stoppages in traffic in the area.

"Besa" takes the Serbian mafia to Estonian roads and fields. The series speaks about an infamous mafia boss, who loses his daughter in a car accident. The accident was caused by a regular family man, who is now in danger of revenge.

"It is not an action series, it is a family drama series based on a Balkan myth about revenge, family relationships, about keeping your words, about promises. I think if you see this series, I hope you see it, because most of thee world has already seen it. You are going to enjoy it. Of course, in the second season, you have your famous actors in the series," director Igor Stoimenov told ERR.

Only a couple of scenes were picked up during Wednesday's rounds of shooting. The main focus of the day was on rehearsals, because while a truck collision must look dangerous on screen, it has to be completely safe for the actors. Two identical cars are used for the scene, one of which has been completely remade for safety reasons.

Action scene director Slavisa Ivanovic said the vehicles needed preparing, along with the bridge and the bottom of the river.

The show's star Raša Bukvic was fine after the stunts and told ERR that Estonians are well organized, have set up a good country, live along nature and that older people are in good shape. "Even though you keep it slow, you feel good. The biggest surprise for me is the light, I have never lived in a place where the light goes down around 11 p.m. It is funny and strange," Bukvic said.

Millions of Balkans saw the series' first season and head producer Tea Korolija hopes it will also become a hit in Estonia. "I am so glad that we will introduce this totally new and different landscape and culture to our audience. One of our main characters now lives in Estonia in the second season and that storyline is going to be very-very interesting," Korolija said, adding that she cannot unveil too much so as to not spoil anything.

Interviews and footage of the stunts (1:42) are available in the video attached to the article above.

