Popular Serbian TV series being filmed on Estonian fields

Culture
Photo: ERR
Culture

Serbia's most popular TV series "Besa" has been shot in Estonia this summer with a dangerous action scene filmed near the Vetla Watermill in Harju County on Wednesday, leading to stoppages in traffic in the area.

"Besa" takes the Serbian mafia to Estonian roads and fields. The series speaks about an infamous mafia boss, who loses his daughter in a car accident. The accident was caused by a regular family man, who is now in danger of revenge.

"It is not an action series, it is a family drama series based on a Balkan myth about revenge, family relationships, about keeping your words, about promises. I think if you see this series, I hope you see it, because most of thee world has already seen it. You are going to enjoy it. Of course, in the second season, you have your famous actors in the series," director Igor Stoimenov told ERR.

Only a couple of scenes were picked up during Wednesday's rounds of shooting. The main focus of the day was on rehearsals, because while a truck collision must look dangerous on screen, it has to be completely safe for the actors. Two identical cars are used for the scene, one of which has been completely remade for safety reasons.

Action scene director Slavisa Ivanovic said the vehicles needed preparing, along with the bridge and the bottom of the river.

The show's star Raša Bukvic was fine after the stunts and told ERR that Estonians are well organized, have set up a good country, live along nature and that older people are in good shape. "Even though you keep it slow, you feel good. The biggest surprise for me is the light, I have never lived in a place where the light goes down around 11 p.m. It is funny and strange," Bukvic said.

Millions of Balkans saw the series' first season and head producer Tea Korolija hopes it will also become a hit in Estonia. "I am so glad that we will introduce this totally new and different landscape and culture to our audience. One of our main characters now lives in Estonia in the second season and that storyline is going to be very-very interesting," Korolija said, adding that she cannot unveil too much so as to not spoil anything.

Interviews and footage of the stunts (1:42) are available in the video attached to the article above.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

Related

global estonians

spring recommendations

estonia explained

LATEST NEWS

17:44

Young artist exhibits jewellery with digital theme

16:58

Foreign minister: Illegal migration as political tool must be stopped

16:24

Taking security for granted? NATO and the Baltic states

16:16

Police may implement austerity measures by not hiring for vacant posts

16:05

Economy could grow by up to 10 percent in Q2

15:32

Publishing houses see room in development for audiobooks

14:43

Popular Serbian TV series being filmed on Estonian fields

14:38

Education ministry looking at reorganization

14:19

€1.6 million earmarked in illegal immigration monitoring

14:09

Priit Uring: Were Päts and Laidoner deported?

13:57

Indrek Laul sends politicians vision of presidential role

13:13

Estonia hopes to avoid global minimum corporate tax

12:32

Minister: Effectiveness of distance learning not proven scientifically

11:52

Third COVID-19 wave has not reached Ida-Viru County yet

11:14

Former minister: Nordica needs bigger planes to repatriate people to Iraq

10:43

Government wants private sector to establish safety measures themselves

10:34

Health Board: 378 coronavirus cases in past 24 hours

10:14

Regional Jet posts €6.5 million losses for 2020

09:52

Maarjo Mändmaa presented as new social ministry secretary general

09:27

AK: Authorities conduct face-mask checks on Tallinn public transport

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: