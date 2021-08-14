Off-duty woman police officer in South Estonia drunk-driving crash

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
PPA logos (photo is illustrative). Source: Reelika Riimand/PPA
News

An off-duty Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) officer was involved in a car accident in Valga County Friday afternoon. The individual, a fifty-three-year-old woman, was reportedly under the influence of alcohol when she crashed. No other people or vehicles were involved.

A criminal investigation is underway. However, since this is being conducted by the PPA themselves it is not independent as such. An eye-witness reportedly saw the incident or its aftermath.

Tiit Melts, head of the PPA's southern region internal monitoring service said that: "We will find out everything that exactly happened and how it happened, before deciding what to do next. The job of the PPA is to ensure the safety of everyone, and to be an example."

Melts said that there was reason to suspect the PPA member, who was off-duty and driving his own personal vehicle, was under the influence of alcohol.

"Any intoxication, however, must be clarified via an examination," Melts said, adding that initial information and one witness statement suggests that the driver was also speeding.

At around 4 p.m. Friday the alarm center (Häirekeskus) was notified a car had crashed into a garden adjacent to the Võru-Mõniste-Valga highway, in Valga municipality.

Upon arrival a PPA patrol found a car which had crashed in the vicinity of the Hargla bridge, while the occupant, the driver, was trapped, requiring the assistance of the Rescue Board (Päästeamet) to free them, and an ambulance to take them to hospital.

The driver, a 53-year-old woman and member of the PPA, sustained injuries and taken to hospital. Noone else had been in the vehicle and no other vehicles were involved in the incident.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

covid-19 vaccines

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:10

Opinion Festival panel: Estonia could repeat 4G success in transport turn

15:42

Opinion Festival | MEPs looked for solutions to coronavirus crisis

15:22

Education ministry vaccination plan aims at 90 percent coverage of teachers

14:16

PPA: Kadriorg need not be cordoned off to pedestrians

13:19

Estonia supports Lithuania in migrant crisis emergency powers order

11:29

Health Board: 291 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours, no deaths

11:07

AK: Electricity prices virtually doubled on year to July

10:44

State to amend pension system

10:05

Off-duty woman police officer in South Estonia drunk-driving crash

09:26

Opinion festival | Party heads debated presidential election and Covid

09:26

Tänak second going into day two of Rally Belgium, Hyundai dominant

13.08

Coronavirus wastewater survey suggests infection rate in Tartu may rise

13.08

Former defense minister confirms knocked-back offer to run as president

13.08

Government sets aside €500,000 to update state portal following July hack

13.08

Prime minister to meet Angela Merkel next week

13.08

State budget deficit of first half-year remained under 2 percent

13.08

Gas explosion in Tartu kills one, seriously injures several others Updated

13.08

Tallinn Airport: Belarus opposition exhibition removed for security reasons Updated

13.08

First mushrooming season serious poisoning cases present

13.08

Horror and Fantasy Film Festival to take place in Haapsalu

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: