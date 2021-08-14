Off-duty woman police officer in South Estonia drunk-driving crash

An off-duty Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) officer was involved in a car accident in Valga County Friday afternoon. The individual, a fifty-three-year-old woman, was reportedly under the influence of alcohol when she crashed. No other people or vehicles were involved.

A criminal investigation is underway. However, since this is being conducted by the PPA themselves it is not independent as such. An eye-witness reportedly saw the incident or its aftermath.

Tiit Melts, head of the PPA's southern region internal monitoring service said that: "We will find out everything that exactly happened and how it happened, before deciding what to do next. The job of the PPA is to ensure the safety of everyone, and to be an example."

Melts said that there was reason to suspect the PPA member, who was off-duty and driving his own personal vehicle, was under the influence of alcohol.

"Any intoxication, however, must be clarified via an examination," Melts said, adding that initial information and one witness statement suggests that the driver was also speeding.

At around 4 p.m. Friday the alarm center (Häirekeskus) was notified a car had crashed into a garden adjacent to the Võru-Mõniste-Valga highway, in Valga municipality.

Upon arrival a PPA patrol found a car which had crashed in the vicinity of the Hargla bridge, while the occupant, the driver, was trapped, requiring the assistance of the Rescue Board (Päästeamet) to free them, and an ambulance to take them to hospital.

The driver, a 53-year-old woman and member of the PPA, sustained injuries and taken to hospital. Noone else had been in the vehicle and no other vehicles were involved in the incident.

