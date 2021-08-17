Intoxicated Tartu man dies in PPA custody

A Tartu man died while being taken by the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) to a sobering-up station.

The man, aged 49 and reportedly known to the authority, was found heavily intoxicated: "Lying in a park area … but unfortunately it was no longer possible to save the man 's life," Teele Daniel, the PPA's Tartu field manager said.

The exact cause of death is to be confirmed at autopsy, ERR reports. A PPA vehicle had been taking the deceased to the sobering-up facility.

The PPA had received a call early on Monday morning informing them that a heavily intoxicated male was asleep in a parking lot by a store on Rebase road, outside Tartu city. The PPA transported the individual to the sobering-up station but he was found to be unresponsive upon arrival, and was subsequently declared deceased.

The PPA will be conducting their own investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

--

