Police to check adherence to coronavirus restrictions

From Monday, the police in Estonia started to check people's compliance with the restrictions imposed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The police are checking compliance after the Health Board declared a health care emergency on August 11 due to the rising rate of coronavirus, Tago Trei, assistant head of emergency headquarters at the Police and Border Guard Board, said.

The Health Board submitted a request to the police for backup which was approved by the government.

Trei said, similar to the spring, the police will monitor compliance with quarantine and self-isolation requirements and compliance with existing restrictions when crossing the border.

In addition, the police will monitor mask wearing in public places and event organization.

Trei said police can now carry out proceedings themselves, in addition to the conduct of oversight. Previously, the Health Board took the lead.

"Of course, the primary task of the police is to talk to people and explain the need for restrictions," said Trei. He added that time needs to be given to residents to get used to the restrictions imposed.

The final date of the involvement of the police is currently set at the end of the financial year, December 31. The involvement of the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) will also end when the emergency is lifted.

