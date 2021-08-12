Gas explosion in Tartu kills one, seriously injures several others

A gas explosion in a Tartu apartment building Thursday afternoon which killed one and injured several more, many of them seriously, may have been caused intentionally. Three of the seriously injured were first responders who had been called to the address, after residents reported a smell of gas. Two of them have suffered severe burns and are in a critical condition at the time of writing. A 46-year-old man has subsequently died in hospital.

The gas leak reportedly emanating from an apartment whose occupant was under the influence of alcohol.

Rescuers arrived shortly before 2 p.m. Thursday at the apartment building on Jaama, in the east of Estonia's second city, with the explosion occurring minutes later.

Two Rescue Board (Päästeamet) personnel were injured in the blast, while to Police and Border Guard (PPA) officers and one ambulance driver attending the scene were seriously injured and have had to be hospitalized.

A 46-year-old man was taken to hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Two of the first responders, Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) officers aged 23 and 25, are reportedly in critical condition, having suffered serious burns.

The occupant of the apartment where the gas leak is suspected to have started is also in hospital with serious injuries, while an ambulance crew administered first aid to three local residents.

President Kersti Kaljulaid wrote on her social media account Thursday evening that: "Today's gas explosion in Tartu demonstrates how police, rescuers and doctors risk their lives and their health every day."

"I wish the injured police officers, first responders and ambulance workers and all local residents a speedy improvement and recovery," the president went on.

State prosecutor Kairi Kadoja says that the incident is subject to a criminal investigation.

She said that: "Based on the information gathered so far, we have reason to believe that the explosion may have been caused intentionally, and, as a result, we are investigating what happened under the section [of the penal code] under causes of an explosion. Right now the most important thing is that all those injured in the event get better, and I wish them a speedy recovery."

Windows in neighboring buildings were also blown out in the blast; the ensuing fire was under control by 2.30 p.m. and declared extinguished a little after 90 minutes later.

Rescue Board personnel inspected all buildings affected and no further danger was identified; a 200-meter stretch of road, between the intersections with Pärna and Raatuse streets, is still closed at the time of writing, and traffic subject to diversion.

Residents who have had to vacate their homes due to the explosion are being rehoused in a local college dorm.

This article was updated to include details on the fatality and the condition of the most seriously injured, and the president's comment on the incident.

