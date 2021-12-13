Person killed in explosion on Pääsküla hiking trail

An explosion rocked the Pääsküla bog hiking trail on Sunday evening. One person has been killed, the Estonian Internal Security Service (ISS) reported.

The explosion that social media posts suggest was heard in Tallinn's Nõmme and Männiku districts occurred before 6 p.m.

The ISS said that an investigation to ascertain the causes of the explosion is underway, with experts working on the site.

--

