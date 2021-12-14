Prosecutor: Several theories being investigated in Pääsküla explosion

Several lines of investigation are being considered in the investigation into the deadly explosion at Tallinn's Pääsküla bog, Eneli Laurits, district prosecutor at the North District Prosecutor's Office, told newspaper Postimees on Monday.

"Criminal proceedings have been launched to find out what happened on the Pääskula bog health trail last night on the basis of the section [of the Penal Code] on causing an explosion. As less than 24 hours have passed since the event, the initial procedural steps are still pending and many investigative activities and analyses are still ahead," Laurits said. "Therefore, all we can say for sure at the moment is that there was an explosion and that a person died as a result."

"We are working on several lines of investigation, one of which is that no offence against a person has been committed and the person who caused the explosion is likely the one dead," the prosecutor said.

The explosive and its origin will be revealed during the investigation.

The prosecutor emphasized that criminal proceedings had been launched to establish all the circumstances and that it would not be possible to provide exhaustive answers in such a short period of time.

"However, we can say that there is no danger to people in the Pääsküla bog and the surrounding area," Laurits added.

A person died in an explosion on a hiking trail slightly before 6 p.m. on Sunday, the Estonian Internal Security Service wrote on Twitter.

The cause and detailed circumstances of the explosion will be determined in the course of an investigation.

"The circumstances of the explosion are being clarified and experts are working on site," the tweet reads.

According to information on social media, the explosion was also heard by residents of Tallinn's Manniku and Nomme city districts adjacent to the bog, Postimees reports.

"The explosion was so powerful that it set off car alarms," one of the local residents told the newspaper.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!