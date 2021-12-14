Prosecutor: Several theories being investigated in Pääsküla explosion

News
Police tape.
Police tape. Source: (Martin Dremljuga/ERR)
News

Several lines of investigation are being considered in the investigation into the deadly explosion at Tallinn's Pääsküla bog, Eneli Laurits, district prosecutor at the North District Prosecutor's Office, told newspaper Postimees on Monday.

"Criminal proceedings have been launched to find out what happened on the Pääskula bog health trail last night on the basis of the section [of the Penal Code] on causing an explosion. As less than 24 hours have passed since the event, the initial procedural steps are still pending and many investigative activities and analyses are still ahead," Laurits said. "Therefore, all we can say for sure at the moment is that there was an explosion and that a person died as a result."

"We are working on several lines of investigation, one of which is that no offence against a person has been committed and the person who caused the explosion is likely the one dead," the prosecutor said.

The explosive and its origin will be revealed during the investigation.

The prosecutor emphasized that criminal proceedings had been launched to establish all the circumstances and that it would not be possible to provide exhaustive answers in such a short period of time.

"However, we can say that there is no danger to people in the Pääsküla bog and the surrounding area," Laurits added.

A person died in an explosion on a hiking trail slightly before 6 p.m. on Sunday, the Estonian Internal Security Service wrote on Twitter.

The cause and detailed circumstances of the explosion will be determined in the course of an investigation.

"The circumstances of the explosion are being clarified and experts are working on site," the tweet reads.

According to information on social media, the explosion was also heard by residents of Tallinn's Manniku and Nomme city districts adjacent to the bog, Postimees reports.

"The explosion was so powerful that it set off car alarms," one of the local residents told the newspaper.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

10:22

Entrepreneurs disturbed by lack of knowledge of EU climate package effects

09:55

Viljandi Hospital to end employment contracts with unvaccinated workers

09:34

Estonian co-produced film receives Golden Globes award nomination

09:09

Prosecutor: Several theories being investigated in Pääsküla explosion

08:36

Belarusian oil products still being exported through Estonia

13.12

Development plan: Estonia to get multiple launch rocket systems unit Updated

13.12

NATO jets in Baltics scrambled twice last week to escort Russian aircraft

13.12

Vaccines for children aged 5-11 reach Estonia

13.12

Minister: Several measures needed to bring down price of electricity

13.12

Top court to handle case of Saaremaa drunk driver

13.12

Tallinn stock exchange refuses to admit OA Coffee shares to trading

13.12

Major pulp mill halts production due to record electricity price Updated

13.12

Beyond PISA: Investment in top tech education key to Estonia's success

13.12

Estonia needs to nearly double CO2 emissions cuts in some sectors

13.12

Tarmo Hõbe to run T1 shopping mall

13.12

Sule: Coronavirus downtrend over, illness growing in Harju County

13.12

EDF concerned over low turnout at Okas snap training exercise

13.12

Professor: Higher education short €100 million

13.12

Poll: Kallas losing grounds among Reform voters

13.12

People hospitalized with Covid number 274, deaths 13

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

11.12

Travel restrictions for arrivals to Estonia from December 13

13.12

Person killed in explosion on Pääsküla hiking trail

13.12

Tarmo Hõbe to run T1 shopping mall

13.12

Major pulp mill halts production due to record electricity price Updated

13.12

Sule: Coronavirus downtrend over, illness growing in Harju County

11.12

Ambassador: Finland's purchase of F-35 jets also beneficial for Estonia

13.12

People hospitalized with Covid number 274, deaths 13

13.12

Registration for free B1 Estonian classes opens on December 13 Updated

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: