ISS investigating explosion in Tallinn ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Internal Security Service (ISS, or Kaitsepolitsei in Estonian) logo. Source: ISS
News

The Internal Security Service (ISS) is investigating an explosion in the Tallinn suburb of Vana-Pääsküla reported by a passerby.

"What we know today is that an explosion rocked a bus stop pavilion in the final hours of Saturday. How the explosive device got there or what it was will be determined in the course of the investigation," ISS press representative Jürgen Klemm told ERR. The explosion occurred in the Pärnu maantee bus stop near a Neste gas station.

Klemm added that a single person was in the area. "We know that a person was injured but left the scene by themselves. They may have been scared more than anything else and did not need hospital treatment."

The glass pavilion was not damaged to a notable degree, Klemm said. "This suggests a modest blast," he added.

The ISS press officer said that while the authorities know that the blast was caused by an explosive device, it is too soon to say what it was or how it got there. "Procedural acts will be finished on location and continued elsewhere if necessary, with an investigation underway to determine the circumstances," Klemm said.

The police have apparently spoken to the person who was near the blast.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

covid-19 vaccines

COVID-19 restrictions

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:05

Surge of Covid patients putting pressure on emergency care in PERH

13:39

Kaupo Meiel: Same s**t, different day

12:29

Riisalo promises to seek higher sexual self-determination age

12:11

Every eighth adult has received at least one dose of vaccine

11:43

ISS investigating explosion in Tallinn

11:30

Estonia has received more vaccine than EU average

10:50

Day brings 935 COVID-19 cases, nine deaths

09:39

Reed straws manufactured in Saaremaa

09:27

Football league launches investigation into sexual abuse allegations Updated

09:17

PPA urges people to prepare for expiration of IDs

08:40

LTKH operating first disinfection robot in the Baltics

08:18

Mass vaccination tested

13.03

Avian flu widespread in northern Estonia

13.03

Foreign ministry spokesperson: Estonia-Turkey relations remain strong

13.03

Private media firms: State aid needed or some local papers face bankruptcy

13.03

Prime Minister: We will continue to raise Ukraine issue at UNSC

13.03

Tallinn ambulance boss: Raised alert level will lead to reduced quality

13.03

SDE chair: We don't rule out voting for Ratas as next Riigikogu speaker

13.03

Gallery: 32-year-old bat found in Estonia

13.03

Health Board: 1,586 new COVD-19 cases in past 24 hours, 15 deaths

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: