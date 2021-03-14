ISS investigating explosion in Tallinn

The Internal Security Service (ISS) is investigating an explosion in the Tallinn suburb of Vana-Pääsküla reported by a passerby.

"What we know today is that an explosion rocked a bus stop pavilion in the final hours of Saturday. How the explosive device got there or what it was will be determined in the course of the investigation," ISS press representative Jürgen Klemm told ERR. The explosion occurred in the Pärnu maantee bus stop near a Neste gas station.

Klemm added that a single person was in the area. "We know that a person was injured but left the scene by themselves. They may have been scared more than anything else and did not need hospital treatment."

The glass pavilion was not damaged to a notable degree, Klemm said. "This suggests a modest blast," he added.

The ISS press officer said that while the authorities know that the blast was caused by an explosive device, it is too soon to say what it was or how it got there. "Procedural acts will be finished on location and continued elsewhere if necessary, with an investigation underway to determine the circumstances," Klemm said.

The police have apparently spoken to the person who was near the blast.

--

