Investigation starts after Tallinn shipyard worker killed in accident

A criminal investigation has been launched after a shipyard worker was killed in an accident in Kopli docks in Tallinn on Wednesday morning. Another man has been hospitalized due to injuries arising from the same incident.

The accident happened shortly before 9.45 on Wednesday morning, and reportedly involved a large engine component which was being lifted into a vessel and which broke free and fell, killing a 53-year-old man and seriously injuring another man, aged 65.

The accident happened at 9:43 a.m., when, for reasons not yet identified, a metal engine part fell inside a ship during lifting work and injured a 53-year-old man and a 65-year-old man working there.

First responders freed the men from under the metal structure and extravted them from the vessel's hold, but the 53-year-old was declared dead at the scene. The 65-year-old was taken to hospital.

Criminal proceedings have been initiated under the section of the Penal Code concerning negligence non-compliance with occupational health and safety requirements where these result in a fatality, BNS reports.

