Fire, water accidents claim seven lives in Estonia in September

A total of seven people lost their lives in fire and water accidents in Estonia in September, an increase of one on September 2020, the Rescue Board (Päästeamet) says.

Accidents related to fire claimed three fatalities last month, one more than in September 2020.

The number of victims of water-borne accidents, four, was unchanged on last September.

So far this year, 28 people have lost their lives as a result of fires in Estonia, while water accidents have claimed 47 lives, the Rescue Board says.