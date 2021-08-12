PPA plans to equip all patrols with tasers

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
An electroshock weapon. Source: jasonesbain/Wikimedia Commons
News

The Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) wants to equip all police patrols with electroshock weapons. The board already has the required amount of tasers, but not every police officer has gone through training for it.

The Estonian police received their first tasers in 2018, acquiring 35 of them through the initial tender. After that, more have been acquired and the PPA now has enough tasers to equip all patrols.

The taser is loaded with two cartridges, containing two darts and a wire, allowing the user to fire two shots. Both cartridges must be electrically charged, but there is also the danger of missing.

"The shot must be from suitable distance, no longer than seven meters, for example. The shot only works if two wire electrodes are touching the body. It is impossible to hit someone if their clothing is too thick or the person moves too fast. This is an expensive piece of equipment and each shot costs some €60. After training, where you have to make at least to shots, additional trainings follow. So acquiring this and maintaining it is quite an expensive task," explained PPA chief law enforcement officer Jaak Kiviste.

"Taser training lasts 16 academic hours, six of which are theoretical and 10 are practical. The person using the taser must know it very well: how does it work, on what conditions it can be used, what happens after it has been used. They need to give first aid and take a broader look at the picture as a whole," explained West prefecture operative center chief Sander Peremees.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

Related

covid-19 vaccines

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:32

Education minister: Distance learning not proven scientifically

11:52

Third COVID-19 wave has not reached Ida-Viru County yet

11:14

Former minister: Nordica needs bigger planes to repatriate people to Iraq

10:43

Government wants private sector to establish safety measures themselves

10:34

Health Board: 378 coronavirus cases in past 24 hours

10:14

Regional Jet posts €6.5 million losses for 2020

09:52

Maarjo Mändmaa presented as new social ministry secretary general

09:27

AK: Authorities conduct face-mask checks on Tallinn public transport

08:59

PPA plans to equip all patrols with tasers

08:32

Businessman awarded defamation damages in TV3 case

11.08

Civic portal receives record number of petitions in 2021

11.08

Number of flying squirrels going up

11.08

Cornerstone laid for Tallinn Zoo rainforest building

11.08

Ministry passing child development monitoring obligation on to doctors

11.08

Rakvere city government rejects EKRE billboard

11.08

Immunologist: COVID-19 will reach flu-like situation at some point

11.08

Retailers: World oil prices changeable, hard to predict cheaper fuel on way

11.08

Australian magician Peter Paxx to join Tallinn Fringe Festival lineup

11.08

Gallery: Motocross and enduro national teams train together

11.08

Anti-abortion NGO still awaiting state funds pledged by last administration

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: