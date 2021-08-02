Police fatally shoot aggressive man in Lääne County

An aggressive man was shot dead by the police in Lääne County, Estonia, late on Sunday evening. The 28-year old man was wounded and died of his injuries at the site of the incident.

At around 10 p.m. on Sunday, the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) received a call in Ridala municipality for a group of around 10 people, the PPA announced on Monday. The call was made because one of men in the group had taken a car and run it off the road. After this, the man began arguing and physically attacking other people in the group.

A police patrol reacted and the man also acted aggressively towards them and did not subject to orders, even after a warning shot was fired. The man eventually hit one of the police officers in the head with a bat, after which another police officer fired multiple shots towards him.

The 28-year old man was wounded and medics were not able to revive him. The injured police officer was given first aid on location.

