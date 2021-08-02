Tallinn Airport sees pandemic record number of passengers in July

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Tallinn Airport. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

More than 150,000 passengers went through Tallinn Airport in July, a coronavirus pandemic record, but it still half of the traffic before the virus took over international travel last year.

People heading for flights in Tallinn recently can see a more lively airport. The airport's commercial manager Eero Pärgmäe said they have done well in July. Most of the travelers are Estonian, as there are few foreign tourists.

"The picture at Tallinn Airport is the best it has been in a year and a half. We have not seen passenger numbers as high as this in a long time," Pärgmäe said, adding that the number of passengers exceeded 150,000 in July. "At the same time, if we compare it to 2019, the number is still around half of what it was, so there is plenty of room for growth."

The airport manager noted that the most common passenger currently is an Estonian heading for vacation. "The most popular flights are to vacation destinations in the Mediterranean and in the South. Much fewer tourists arriving than two years ago," Pärgmäe said.

While rules for travel in Europe have mostly been unified, Pärgmäe emphasized that people should check their destination country's COVID-19 restrictions and regulations meticulously. Flight companies are also going by the countries' directives.

"The requirements of airports and flight companies are similar. There is one main requirement of mask-wearing. Country requirements continue to differ and they will also change based on what the viral situation currently is, so travelers should check their destination country's requirements before they head out. From what age should children be tested, for example. These things must be made clear before," Pärgmäe said.

It is hard to predict anything currently and Pärgmäe said the flight market in fall will largely depend on the return of business travelers. "It continues to be a great question as we do not know how the next virus waves will develop and how many conferences can be organized in Estonia and elsewhere. I think we will do well until the end of the vacation period in the end of September, but October-November are still open," Pärgmäe said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

Related

covid-19 vaccines

tokyo olympics 2020

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:58

Health minister: Infection rate growth at record levels

13:44

Police fatally shoot aggressive man in Lääne County Updated

12:57

AKI: Coronavirus certificate orders must be in accordance with legislation

12:31

Bolt doubles valuation with €600 million funding round

12:04

Masks on public transport mandatory from Monday Updated

11:58

Guests for president's annual reception expected to be vaccinated

11:32

Peeter Olesk finishes 19th in 25 m pistol qualification

10:34

Health Board: 87 new coronavirus cases diagnosed

09:52

Tallinn Airport sees pandemic record number of passengers in July

09:06

Opinion | Tarmo Soomere for president?

08:19

Vaccine ambulances to be implemented in Tallinn

01.08

Rasmus Mägi makes Tokyo final, breaks Estonian record

01.08

Samost ja Sildam: Pres. election dragging on risk for local elections

01.08

Andres Maimik: Optical illusion

01.08

Minagawa's loss signals end of Tokyo Olympics for Epp Mäe Updated

01.08

Anneli Ott: We need to keep society united and maximally open

01.08

Jaak Aaviksoo: Narrative administration

01.08

Day brings 128 cases of COVID-19

01.08

Ksenija Balta plans to continue career as a runner

01.08

Nordica to fly under its own name for first time

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: