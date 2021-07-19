Rapid tests can be used at Estonian border from Monday

From Monday (July 19), both PCR and rapid coronavirus tests can be taken at the Estonian border. The rapid tests give a result in 30 minutes.

The tests are free for Estonian residents and cost €30 for non-residents. Testing is carried out at Tallinn Airport, the Port of Tallinn and Narva Luhamaa and Koidula border checkpoints.

If you arrive in Estonia by land or by boat in Paldiski, a free antigen test can be given at public testing points in Tartu, Pärnu and Tallinn. An appointment can be booked by calling the testing center on +371 6464 848.

Test results can be viewed on the Patient Portal. If a certificate is needed for the rapid test, it costs €10 and must be paid in advance.

If the rapid test gives a positive result then a PCR test will also be carried out.  

Editor: Helen Wright

Rapid tests can be used at Estonian border from Monday

