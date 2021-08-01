Nordica to fly under its own name for first time

Nordica will operate the first regular flights using its own international airline certificate and IATA code on Sunday. The trips also mark the first time people have bought tickets using the airline's own ticket sales platform.

Nordica has been using other airlines' ticket sales systems and flight operation services. "Full independence from the Polish LOT and developing all necessary capacities is what we have accomplished in the last year," Nordica CFO Deepak Ahluwalia said.

The aircraft will take off from Tallinn at 11.20 a.m. and will be servicing the Gällivare-Arvidjaur-Stockholm connection in Sweden.

CEO of Nordica Erki Urva said the new code will be used for both charters and regular flights from Tallinn once the market recovers from the effects of the pandemic and demand returns.

"Subcontract work outside Estonia is not opposite direct flights from Tallinn. On the contrary – they provide us with a source of income that does not depend on ticket sales or occupancy. It is a good business opportunity and services export that helps us cope with the crisis," Urva said.

--

