X

Laadi alla uus Eesti Raadio äpp, kust leiad kõik ERRi raadiojaamad, suure muusikavaliku ja podcastid.

Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp
Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp

Nordica bid not in airBaltic's business plan

News
airBaltic jet.
airBaltic jet. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Latvian carrier airBaltic has declined to submit a bid for the acquisition of Estonian state-owned airline Nordica, on the grounds that airBaltic is focused on expanding connections to other countries, including Estonia itself.

Several European companies submitted bids for the purchase of Nordica, but airBaltic was not among them. The company's CEO, Martin Gauss, told ERR that on the one hand, it was not viable for them to make an offer, and on the other, airBaltic currently has different development plans.

Gauss said: "We did not make an offer on Nordica, as we are currently subject to EU Covid aid restrictions, which prevent us from acquiring other airlines. Even if it were possible, we would not see Nordica as being an addition to airBaltic, since we aim to grow in Estonia based on our existing operations."

According to Gauss, airBaltic plans to expand in, and improve its connections to and from, Estonia.

"We have three aircraft already in Estonia, and we want to gradually offer more direct routes to and from here. We have ordered a lot of planes in recent years, and a certain number of these planes will also arrive on the ground in Estonia. As more aircraft get based in Estonia, we will be able to add new routes, in addition to seasonal direct flights," Gauss explained.

In January there was also discussion about the Latvian government deciding soon on taking the national airline airBaltic's minority share to the stock market.

According to Gauss, a decision has not yet been made, and in a meeting with Climate Minister Kristen Michal (Reform) and the Lithuanian Minister of Transport, this was not directly the focus in any case. That focus was instead on how to ensure connectivity with Europe and the role the airline plays in this.

"I think for any country which does not have direct access to the rest of Europe via rail or highway, ensuring connectivity is vital. We offer direct connections and transit connections via Riga. Connectivity with other countries is crucial for the growth of a country's gross domestic product, as well as in terms of the number of incoming tourists. The Baltic states in particular understand very well the importance of ensuring connectivity, and this was the focus of our discussions," Gauss went on.

airBaltic's turnover last year was reported at €668 million, with a profit of €34 million; the report stated that both figures were the highest ever.

airBaltic's sales revenue last year was 34 percent higher than for 2022, when it reached half-a-billion euros.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Mari Peegel

Source: ERR Radio News, reporter Anett Peel.

Related

LIHTSAD UUDISED

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:24

Two people die in a fire in Võru as 2024 fire deaths climb to 20

15:15

Traffic instructor: People struggling to apply what they've learned in driving school

13:55

Kristiina Saks: What do Estonians' media habits tell us about integration?

12:40

Kallas to BBC: Putin afraid of war with NATO

12:16

Estonia mulling hiking aviation fees

12:05

Gallery: Center Party holds meeting to protest against car tax

11:22

Marko Mägi: We cannot afford to be ecologically shortsighted

10:48

Gallery: Voters, protesters and police gather at Russian Embassy in Tallinn

10:31

Gallery: Simen Johan's 'Until the Kingdom Comes' opens at Fotografiska

10:13

Kelly Sildaru wins Estonian championship after more than a year out of the game

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

16.03

Estonia supports the creation of a database for workers from non-EU countries

14.03

Estonian convert to Islam on the meaning of Ramadan

16.03

Kalle Laanet resigns as justice minister Updated

10:48

Gallery: Voters, protesters and police gather at Russian Embassy in Tallinn

12:40

Kallas to BBC: Putin afraid of war with NATO

16.03

Health minister: A progressive income tax will develop in Estonia

15.03

Minister: Fibenol choosing Latvia, not good news for Estonia

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: