Undersecretary: Lawsuit might affect sale of Nordica

The legal dispute between Nordica and aviation company Marabu could affect the former's sale, although, as of now, Nordica's position is that Marabu's claim is unfounded, said Sander Salmu, deputy secretary general for transport at the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications.

Marabu has placed a court injunction on Nordica's shares, resulting in the seizure of the company's assets. Marabu's financial claim against Nordica amounts to €9.5 million.

Salmu mentioned that this is a business dispute between two companies. "On Tuesday, information about the lawsuit reached the media and Nordica, but we have not seen the court documents at this moment," said Salmu.

"Today, Nordica has stated that the claim is unfounded. But as said – we haven't seen the court documents yet. There have been previous disputes with Nordica, so the dispute itself is not a surprise to Nordica," Salmu explained.

Salmu did not want to delve into the details of the dispute.

Nordica entered into several different contracts with Marabu last year. "The latter was essentially created last year thanks to Nordica. Nordica helped to establish this company and get it started in Estonia. Now, the situation has reached a point where the companies are in dispute," said Salmu.

He added that it would be premature today to conclude whether Nordica has taken excessive risks or done something wrong by entering into a contract with Marabu.

Salmu acknowledged that the legal dispute could affect the process of selling Nordica. "However, the information about the dispute with Marabu has been shared with potential buyers. By Friday, it will be clear what impact this has on the sales process because that is the deadline for submitting binding offers to purchase Nordica," Salmu explained.

As of Wednesday, no binding offers have been received for the purchase of Nordica.

Salmu declined to specify Nordica's price. "We are waiting for the offers. The interested buyers will indicate the price," he said.

"We are living with the scenario that binding offers will come by Friday. We will wait for Friday and then make decisions and outline a timeframe for how quickly privatization can be concluded," said Salmu.

Marabu explained to the media on Tuesday that they signed a cooperation agreement last year with the state-owned aviation company Nordica and its subsidiary Xfly. According to this agreement, Nordica was to provide aviation services to Marabu. In addition, Nordica was obligated to operate scheduled flights with three Airbus aircraft, ensuring their crew, maintenance and insurance.

Now, Marabu's representative states that Nordica either failed to perform these flights or was late to them, resulting in damages estimated at €9.5 million for Marabu.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!