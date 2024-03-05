X

Laadi alla uus Eesti Raadio äpp, kust leiad kõik ERRi raadiojaamad, suure muusikavaliku ja podcastid.

Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp
Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp

Nordica privatization process likely delayed due to court claim

News
A Nordica Bombardier CRJ900 taking off from Tallinn.
A Nordica Bombardier CRJ900 taking off from Tallinn. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

The privatization of Estonian airline Nordica may be delayed as the aviation company Marabu has placed a court injunction on the company's shares, resulting in the seizure of the company's assets. Marabu's financial claim totals €9.5 million.

Marabu said the newly established Estonian company entered into a cooperation agreement last year with the state aviation company Nordica and its subsidiary Xfly. Under this agreement, Nordica was obligated to provide aviation services to Marabu. In addition, Nordica was required to operate scheduled flights with three Airbus aircraft, ensuring their crew, maintenance of the airplanes, and insurance.

"Unfortunately, to a very large extent, Nordica either did not operate these flights or delayed them, and as a result our customer suffered significant damage. /.../ Nordica's actions have caused Marabu losses of nearly €9.5 million," explained Marabu's representative, Sorainen's attorney Marcus Niin.

Marabu sought pre-trial options to compensate for the damage, and the state as the owner is aware of this.

"We have been trying to get Nordica to the table, but so far it has been a relatively difficult task. We hope that at some point we can get around the table here and then negotiate these issues between ourselves and perhaps come to an agreement," Niin said.

Now, Marabu has filed a lawsuit against Nordica at Harju County Court asking that the company's assets are preserved.

"Above all, what matters is the asset that can ultimately be sold. In the case of Nordica, we are really talking primarily about aircraft," Niin said.

Therefore, the state cannot currently take into account the change of ownership of the planes when privatizing Nordica, he added.

It usually takes between two and four years to resolve similar cases, Marabu's representative said.

The Ministry of Climate, whose representative is on the Nordica Council, told "Aktuaalne kaamera" they could not yet comment on the topic.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Merili Nael, Helen Wright

Source: Aktuaalne kaamera

Related

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

20:50

Wooden house manufacturers hoping for Scandinavian export market revival

20:42

Nordica privatization process likely delayed due to court claim

20:26

Basic schools testing English language e-exam

19:51

Database reliability issues delay Ida-Viru County teachers' extra payments

19:30

Linking bill to confidence vote draws harsh criticism at Supreme Court hearing

18:59

Oleg Ossinovski: Russia would not care about a full EU embargo

18:22

Free legal advice available in Pirita, Põhja-Tallinn in March

17:56

Former Narva mayor ready to run in EP elections to support SDE candidate

17:30

Last winter colder than the norm in Estonia

16:59

NATO practicing quick reinforcement of eastern flank

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

03.03

Cars with Russian plates must leave Lithuania by March 11

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

04.03

ID-card to remain mandatory until European Union digital wallet created

03.03

Warm weather causing work stoppages in forestry

13:10

Estonian children increasingly given short, internationally popular names

04.03

Former air force chief: Russia starting to take more risks in the air

04.03

Income tax refunds start on March 5

04.03

Gallery: Aurora borealis over the northern coast of Saaremaa

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: