X

Laadi alla uus Eesti Raadio äpp, kust leiad kõik ERRi raadiojaamad, suure muusikavaliku ja podcastid.

Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp
Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp

Estonia mulling hiking aviation fees

News
Aircraft at Tallinn Airport.
Aircraft at Tallinn Airport. Source: Igor Pisarev/Estonian Aviation Cluster
News

The Transport Administration and the Ministry of Climate are seeking ways to enhance aviation safety oversight capabilities, which may include, among other measures, an increase in state fees. Currently, the sum collected from fees and charges is significantly lower than the costs of aviation sector services provided by the Transport Administration.

Üllar Salumäe, the director of the aviation services department at the Transport Administration, told ERR that the aviation sector currently contributes about €260,000 annually to the authority's budget through state fees. Specifically, €263,000 was collected in 2022 and €258,000 in 2023 from state fees, which funded various services provided to airlines, their employees and aircraft owners.

"We issue different certificates and permits for companies, equipment, aircraft and individuals. Some of these procedures are subject to state fees," Salumäe explained.

According to the State Fees Act, as of last July, for instance, reviewing an application for an aviation operation license under the Aviation Act runs a state fee of €640, and reviewing an application to amend an aviation operation license costs €320.

The State Fees Act lists 140 different fees, with rates ranging from a few euros to thousands. The lowest fee is €4 for reviewing an application for the recognition and the extension of recognition of a person applying security measures, while the highest is €11,510 for reviewing an application for issuing an airline's certificate, changing operational conditions and maintaining the certificate for MTOW aircraft weighing over 25 metric tons.

Salumäe mentioned that the aviation services department at the Transport Administration currently employs 45 specialists across various fields.

"There are 5-6 main areas of activity, with different tasks in each field. If looking for a common denominator, it would be ensuring aviation safety through actions such as supervising companies to ensure their activities comply with current regulations, licensing personnel to ensure competent individuals work in the aviation sector, etc."

When asked whether the fees and charges collected cover the associated costs, Salumäe replied, "Definitely not at the moment; the difference is multiple times over."

To mitigate the situation, the possibility of increasing fees and charges is currently being considered, Salumäe said: "In cooperation with the Ministry of Climate, we are discussing different options to enhance aviation safety oversight capabilities, including additional financing options. Increasing state fees or establishing supervisory charges is one possibility."

He pointed out that a methodology where the aviation sector directly covers the costs associated with oversight is widely used in Europe, and Estonia is one of the few countries not using this methodology.

"We are also exploring the possibility of adopting this methodology," the director of the aviation department at the Transport Administration remarked.

The need for state fees to align with their associated costs has also been recognized by others, such as Interior Minister Lauri Läänemets when he discussed the fees and charges for services provided by the Ministry of the Interior at the beginning of March. The idea of increasing fees in the justice sector has also been discussed by Chief Justice of the Supreme Court Villu Kõve.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Mait Ots, Marcus Turovski

Related

LIHTSAD UUDISED

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:24

Two people die in a fire in Võru as 2024 fire deaths climb to 20

15:15

Traffic instructor: People struggling to apply what they've learned in driving school

13:55

Kristiina Saks: What do Estonians' media habits tell us about integration?

12:40

Kallas to BBC: Putin afraid of war with NATO

12:16

Estonia mulling hiking aviation fees

12:05

Gallery: Center Party holds meeting to protest against car tax

11:22

Marko Mägi: We cannot afford to be ecologically shortsighted

10:48

Gallery: Voters, protesters and police gather at Russian Embassy in Tallinn

10:31

Gallery: Simen Johan's 'Until the Kingdom Comes' opens at Fotografiska

10:13

Kelly Sildaru wins Estonian championship after more than a year out of the game

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

16.03

Estonia supports the creation of a database for workers from non-EU countries

14.03

Estonian convert to Islam on the meaning of Ramadan

16.03

Kalle Laanet resigns as justice minister Updated

10:48

Gallery: Voters, protesters and police gather at Russian Embassy in Tallinn

12:40

Kallas to BBC: Putin afraid of war with NATO

16.03

Health minister: A progressive income tax will develop in Estonia

15.03

Minister: Fibenol choosing Latvia, not good news for Estonia

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: