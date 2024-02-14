Prosecutor's office will not start criminal proceedings into Nordica

The Prosecutor's Office on Wednesday said it will not initiate criminal proceedings into state airline Nordica based on the results of a special audit as the information provided is too general

"On the basis of the information available to the prosecutor's office, there have been no grounds to open criminal proceedings. The publicly available summary of the Special Inspection Audit is so general that it does not allow a decision to open or not to open criminal proceedings," Kauri Sinkevicius, the Prosecutor's Office's public relations advisor told ERR.

"If we receive more detailed information with indications of a possible criminal offense, after analyzing it, we can decide whether there are grounds to open criminal proceedings," Sinkevicius added.

A special audit found that poor management was behind Nordica's difficulties.

On Monday (February 12), Minister for Climate Kristen Michal (Reform) told "Aktuaalne kaamera" that the Prosecutor's Office may investigate a possible conflict of interest.

Opposition party EKRE's Chairman Martin Helme said last week there were grounds to open both civil and criminal cases.

