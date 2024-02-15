X

Reform Party's new communications strategy: We must show some humility

News
Reform Party leader and Prime Minister Kaja Kallas with Timo Suslov, Reform's secretary general.
Reform Party leader and Prime Minister Kaja Kallas with Timo Suslov, Reform's secretary general. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

The Reform Party has issued a new communications strategy which includes a call for a greater humility and a recognition of failures when they happen, daily Eesti Päevaleht (EPL) writes.

The party held a strategy day in late January aimed at examining how to address its current slump in support ratings.

EPL reports that Reform's secretary general, Timo Suslov, sent a letter, which the daily has seen, following that meeting, noting that: "We have to demonstrate a little humility. We have to admit to some failures."

"The tax rises could have been carried out better," he continued, saying that this could have included enacting and communicating them in a "less chaotic" manner.

"Whatever it is, we HAVE (capitalized in the original – ed.) to show some humility and admit to things. We can't be arrogant right now. In tough times, showing some empathy is essential, it is not a sign of weakness," he continued.

The letter added that the party has fulfilled many of its pledges in difficult times, and while this needs to be referenced, that needn't be done in such a condescending manner.

Suslov also referenced some keywords of the Reform Party's brand, namely "competent, professional, decisive state management," "adult people in the space," and "strong economic experts/leaders," adding that this branding should not be subject to any long term damage.

"This is a priority. How people perceive us, " Suslov added.

Minister of Climate Kristen Michal had already referenced this approach in an interview with ETV's "Esimene stuudio" earlier this week, where he said: "I might remind you, we have been given a major mandate, and this mandate should be marked with a term that is perhaps rarely used in Estonian: Humility, this it is also a responsibility."

Suslov's letter also called for consistency and realistic expectations, as well as a need to avoid in-fighting and intrigue.

"We have to lower our sights – there is light at the end of the tunnel, but this will NOT come immediately (original capitalization – ed.). We must not over-promise that things will get better soon. This can (and will!) take some time," he wrote.

Reform won 37 seats at the 101-seat Riigikogu following the general election last March.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: EPL

