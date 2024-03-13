X

Tallinn ranked among Europe's top ten cities of the future

News
View of Tallinn's city center and old town.
View of Tallinn's city center and old town. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

Tallinn has been rated as one of the top ten medium-sized European cities in two categories of the Financial Times' fDi Magazines " European Cities and Regions of the Future 2024" rankings.

Among the different subcategories, Tallinn was particularly highly regarded in terms of employment participation rate, education level, knowledge and skills, as well as for its business-friendly entrepreneurship and investment environment, achieving tenth and third place in the rankings, respectively. 

The fDi rankings are compiled every two years. Medium-sized cities are those with a population of between 200,000 and 750,000 people. Tallinn has been placed among the top ten cities in various categories since 2012.

The attractiveness of a city or region as a destination for foreign investment is evaluated according to its economic potential, human capital, cost effectiveness, connectivity and business friendliness and based on nearly 90 different statistical indicators.

More than 250 cities were assessed in the latest rankings, which were divided into five categories according to population size.

The awards were presented during the MIPIM international real estate and investment fair in Cannes, where, for the twelfth time, Tallinn led a joint stand with Estonian companies in the real estate development, asset management, and real estate technologies sectors. 

More information is available here.

--

Editor: Michael Cole

