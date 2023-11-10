Tallinn approves detailed plan for Telliskivi

Tallinn City Government approved the detailed plan for properties located in Telliskivi behind Balti jaam market this week.

The plan creates five commercial land plots with the purpose of development for the properties located at Telliskivi Street 62 and Telliskivi Street 64, as well as Reisijate Street 7 and 9.

These plots will be granted the right to construct commercial buildings with a total of four to seven above-ground and two underground floors, as well as one to nine above-ground and two underground floors. Additionally, there are plans for the renovation and expansion of the heating plant and depot building.

A seven-story building will be built along Telliskivi Street which will host a hotel, office space, and catering premises. Four years ago, a deal was made with the Astri Group to put a Radisson RED hotel there.

When the plans were first drawn up, there were plans to build new tramlines along Telliskivi and Reisijate streets, but this idea how now been abandoned.

There are also plans to create a 33-meter-high landmark, which is depicted as a giant mushroom in the designs.

Currently, the area houses part of the Balti jaama market and street food area, with various businesses and entertainment venues operating in the buildings.

Additionally, there are plans for the renovation and expansion of the heating plant and depot building.

Deputy Mayor Madle Lippus (SDE) emphasized the importance of consistent progress in detailed planning for guiding Tallinn's development. 

"When planning urban spaces, we prioritize creating an environment that encourages eco-friendly transportation options while ensuring easy access to essential services. In the detailed planning of the so-called Depoo area, Reisijate Street is significant, designed as a local street and green corridor, providing convenient mobility options. Architectural competitions will be organized for all newly planned buildings and Reisijate Street, and everyone is welcome to participate in the upcoming public display of the detailed plans," she said.

The area is a former Baltic Railway factory site, where the main factory was expanded in 1873-1874, including the construction of a six-stall locomotive depot and workshop, with mostly preserved limestone walls along with later extensions.

Editor: Helen Wright

