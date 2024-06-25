Paris' Center Pompidou buys Estonian artist's work

Lemsalu's piece "Car2Go" is a collage made out of car doors, bricks, umbrellas, textiles, porcelain, and metal.

According to Lemsalu, the work originates from a strange incident.

"I was in Sri Lanka, where people drive like crazy on the streets, and while everybody was in this hectic atmosphere, I suddenly saw this car driving really, really slowly, with a family walking behind it. And I realized that it was a funeral march. When I see events like that, they start to spin in my head. I can't get rid of them. Of course, this is not the only way to interpret the work. The work is made up of many other multi-layered stories. So I would say that "Car2Go" developed around half of a year after seeing that. Let's say that it is my newsletter," the artist said.

The work was completed in 2016 in Lausanne and was made specially for the Les Urbaines Festival. The work was later shown in Berlin and Frankfurt.

Lemsalu is not the only Estonian artist to have work displayed in the gallery. Raul Meel's "Under the Sky" ("Taeva All") has also made it into the Pompidou Center collection.



