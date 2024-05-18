EKKM launches new performance, performing arts program

The Contemporary Art Museum of Estonia (EKKM) launched a new performance and performing arts program on May 13 with the dance performance "Hope Hunt and the Ascension into Lazarus" by renowned Irish choreographer Oona Doherty.

The exhibition "Trigger" inaugurates the museum's new core program in performance and the performing arts.

At the opening event, Estonian performance artist Maria Metsalu staged an act with a "wearable sculpture" by Bárbara Sánchez-Kane (red sculpture-costume on the cover). Mexican artist and designer Bárbara Sánchez-Kane crafts wearable art objects designed to empower and expand the wearer.

Doherty choreographed the dance performance "Hope Hunt and the Ascension into Lazarus" for a solo female performer, deconstructing the stereotype of the white European working-class male. In the dance, common tokens of masculinity, such as testosterone, social class and belonging, football fandom, religion and aggression are alternated with tenderness, nostalgia and empathy.

