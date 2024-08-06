Gallery: Puerto Rican duo's performance brings punk puppetry to Tallinn

News
Open gallery
24 photos
News

In the second installment of a new performing arts and performance program offered by the Contemporary Art Museum of Estonia (EKKM), "Dirty Laughing Molecules," a performance full of movement, sound and color by Puerto Rican duo Poncili Creacion, drew a large crowd to an empty lot opposite Tallinn's Linnahall last Wednesday.

Poncili Creacion's performing environments are always adaptive and mutating, bringing their performances to famous stages as well as museums, urban spaces, people's backyards, schools, bars, bathrooms and beyond.

In Tallinn, the duo chose as their venue an empty lot next door to the museum and across from Tallinn's iconic Linnahall, bringing to life a landscape that normally stands unnoticed and anonymous with their puppet show.

"Dirty Laughing Molecules" is a good example of the punk puppetry of brothers Pablo and Efrain Del Hierro, which travels the world, taking on a new, local form at each destination. The collision of movement, materials, colors and sound in this performance is an ode to freedom and the power of creativity in the 21st century. Through gigantic forms, explosive comicality and experimental sound, the molecules strive toward their singular goal – to bend the complex system of consciousness and challenge everyday perception.

As usual, Poncili Creacion involved the audience in their performance as an energetic accompanist, forming an emotional collective procession that, together with the performers, celebrated the humor of life.

The crowd in Tallinn included people of all ages, and the performance was accompanied by Kristjan Tenso on the drums, Gregor Kulla on the oboe as well as Italy's Kuthi Jin, who is accompanying the Puerto Rican duo throughout Europe.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Rasmus Kuningas, Aili Vahtla

Related

news in simple estonian

olympics 2024

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:33

Eneli Kindsiko: School network should be planned with other public services

17:06

Medical issue with passenger prompts airBaltic flight to return to Tallinn

16:55

Prosecution in Estonia charges journalist who wrote for Russian media with treason

16:38

Climate law raises eyebrows among both companies and environmental NGOs

16:21

Gallery: Puerto Rican duo's performance brings punk puppetry to Tallinn

16:03

Six-month Euribor drops below 3.5 percent

15:58

Priit Lomp: Truth about the effect of tax hikes on salaries

15:52

Estonian Nationalists and Conservatives still not registered as a party

15:18

Language Inspectorate wants Bolt to explain Language Act violations

15:15

Equality commission interested in whether Ida-Viru salary support justified

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

14:50

Photos: Tartu hit by heavy rain Tuesday morning Updated

04.08

Dozens of Estonia's historic manors and castles seeking new owners

30.07

Kalvi Manor in Lääne-Viru County looking for new owners

05.08

Estonia looking to cut down on paper receipts

05.08

MEPs: Hungarian border control must be restored in case of visa relief

05.08

Mari-Liis Jakobson: On the usefulness of grandparent's pay

04.08

Three Estonians make Paris Olympics decathlon top 11

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo