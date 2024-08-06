Gallery: Puerto Rican duo's performance brings punk puppetry to Tallinn

In the second installment of a new performing arts and performance program offered by the Contemporary Art Museum of Estonia (EKKM), "Dirty Laughing Molecules," a performance full of movement, sound and color by Puerto Rican duo Poncili Creacion, drew a large crowd to an empty lot opposite Tallinn's Linnahall last Wednesday.

Poncili Creacion's performing environments are always adaptive and mutating, bringing their performances to famous stages as well as museums, urban spaces, people's backyards, schools, bars, bathrooms and beyond.

In Tallinn, the duo chose as their venue an empty lot next door to the museum and across from Tallinn's iconic Linnahall, bringing to life a landscape that normally stands unnoticed and anonymous with their puppet show.

"Dirty Laughing Molecules" is a good example of the punk puppetry of brothers Pablo and Efrain Del Hierro, which travels the world, taking on a new, local form at each destination. The collision of movement, materials, colors and sound in this performance is an ode to freedom and the power of creativity in the 21st century. Through gigantic forms, explosive comicality and experimental sound, the molecules strive toward their singular goal – to bend the complex system of consciousness and challenge everyday perception.

As usual, Poncili Creacion involved the audience in their performance as an energetic accompanist, forming an emotional collective procession that, together with the performers, celebrated the humor of life.

The crowd in Tallinn included people of all ages, and the performance was accompanied by Kristjan Tenso on the drums, Gregor Kulla on the oboe as well as Italy's Kuthi Jin, who is accompanying the Puerto Rican duo throughout Europe.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!