Gallery: EKKM summer exhibition dives into the ecosystem of peatlands

On Friday, the Contemporary Art Museum of Estonia (EKKM) opened the international group exhibition "Down in the Bog — Sporulation" ("Sügaval soos — eoste teke") where artists, designers, and natural scientists encourage their audience to think about peatlands.

EKKM's second project of the 2024 season brings together representatives of different disciplines to rethink the cultural, historical, and contemporary changes in the peatlands of Northern Norway, Estonia, and other selected regions.

International nomadic feminist research group Ensayos and artists Hilde Hauan Johnson, Ingrid Bjørnaal, Maria Simmons, Fabian Lanzmaier, Kristina Norman, Geir Tore Holm, Søssa Jørgensen and Eike Eplik participate in the exhibition.

In addition to the exhibition, curator Karolin Tampere has begun a collaboration with cultural geographer Piret Pungas-Kohv and the Estonian Fund for Nature, which will produce archival work on the history and perceptions of the local peatlands.

The exhibition "Down in the Bog – Sporulation" is open until September 1.

