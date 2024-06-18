Gallery: EKKM summer exhibition dives into the ecosystem of peatlands

News
EKKM opens exhibition
Open gallery
29 photos
News

On Friday, the Contemporary Art Museum of Estonia (EKKM) opened the international group exhibition "Down in the Bog — Sporulation" ("Sügaval soos — eoste teke") where artists, designers, and natural scientists encourage their audience to think about peatlands.

EKKM's second project of the 2024 season brings together representatives of different disciplines to rethink the cultural, historical, and contemporary changes in the peatlands of Northern Norway, Estonia, and other selected regions.

International nomadic feminist research group Ensayos and artists Hilde Hauan Johnson, Ingrid Bjørnaal, Maria Simmons, Fabian Lanzmaier, Kristina Norman, Geir Tore Holm, Søssa Jørgensen and Eike Eplik participate in the exhibition.

In addition to the exhibition, curator Karolin Tampere has begun a collaboration with cultural geographer Piret Pungas-Kohv and the Estonian Fund for Nature, which will produce archival work on the history and perceptions of the local peatlands.

The exhibition "Down in the Bog – Sporulation" is open until September 1.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Karmen Rebane, Lotta Raidna

Related

watch on etv

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:24

Pärnu's Koidula Park reopens after comprehensive renovation

12:55

Gallery: BFM announces best student films

12:34

University professor found guilty of espionage against Estonian state

12:33

Estonian swimmer Jefimova storms into Euro semi-finals in Belgrade

12:22

French choir performs Veljo Tormis' 'Forgotten Peoples' in Tartu

11:53

Independent tracker could monitor Estonia's fuel market to ensure fair prices

11:24

Equality commissioner spending €700,000 to study effects of AI

10:55

Free concerts in Tartu on Tuesday as 2024 Song and Dance Festival continues

10:25

Naps at kindergartens voluntary by law but reality often different

09:55

First chanterelles and boletus ready to be picked

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

17.06

Animal behavior expert: Puppy yoga can traumatize dogs for life

17.06

State secretary: Kallas not obligated to resign if designated EC candidate

17.06

Inflow of cheap Chinese goods hurting Estonian traders' competitiveness

16.06

EKRE chair: We need to halve Ukraine aid, send immigrants home, cut taxes

10.06

Watch: Euro 2024 fixtures live on ERR's channels

17.06

Infortar makes voluntary takeover offer to Tallink shareholders

17.06

Political analyst sees no prospect in Estonia for new conservative force

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo