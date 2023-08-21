Gallery: Estonian singers Liisi Koikson, Ott Lepland give open air concert

Events marking the 32nd anniversary of the restoration of Esstonian independence included a free open-air concert in Tallinn, featuring singers Liisi Koikson and Ott Lepland.

The concert took place on Harjumägi in central Tallinn, and Koikson and Lepland were joined by the Tallinn Police Orchestra (Tallinna Politseiorkester), to perform several well-known hits, incljuding "Ilus oled, Isamaa" and "Majakene mere ääres."

Young musician and composer Teodor Hirvoja also made his conducting debut.

