Wet and overcast weather forecast for Estonia on Monday

Rain falling in Tallinn's Kadriorg Park in Tallinn (photo taken July. 2022).
Rain falling in Tallinn's Kadriorg Park in Tallinn (photo taken July. 2022). Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
The weather in Estonia for Monday is forecast to be rainy and overcast, with chances of thunderstorms and daytime temperatures up to 24C. The wet weather will continue through the week, thanks to an area of low pressure.

A low front moved across Scandinavia and over the Baltic overnight Sunday to Monday, bringing cloud and scattered showers across the southern half of the country.

Monday morning will be cloud covered for the most part, with the Northeast coast slightly clearer. Temperatures will vary – while it will be warmer in the South, at 17-19C, temperatures in the North and West will be 14-18C, and as low as 7C over Hiiumaa. Southeasterlies in coastal gusts up to 10 m/s.

Weather in Estonia for the morning of Monday, August 21, 2023. Source: ERR

The cloud will remain daytime, with rain to follow in much of the country. The highest chance of thunder falls in the South, and on the shores of Peipsi järv. Daytime temperatures are forecast to be a fairly uniform 21-23C on the mainland, slightly cooler on the islands.

Daytime weather map in Estonia, Monday, August 21, 2023. Source: ERR

In the evening, while the rain and warm temperatures (17-20C) will remain, any thunderstorms should have passed.

Evening weather map in Estonia, Monday, August 21, 2023. Source: ERR

The rest of the working week will see more rain as the low pressure area remains. On some days the rain will be more sustained than others, but expect showers through to next weekend.

Four-day weather outlook in Estonia, Tuesday, August 22 to Friday, August 25, 2023. Source: ERR

Average evening temperatures will be cooler at 12-15C while daytime averages will also fall slightly, below the 20C-mark.

On Friday, rising air pressure may give cause for a thinning of the rainfall and daytime temperatures rising slightly, though nights will be cooler.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

