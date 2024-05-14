Changeable spring weather proves unkind for Estonia's bees

The warm weather in Estonia at the start of April kept the country's bees active. However, the subsequent cold spell brought the development of the colonies to a temporary standstill. Now, finally, the active season for bees is truly underway.

There are around 5,000 beekeepers in Estonia, with around 60,000 colonies under their care.

Rein Pedaja, a hobby beekeeper from Tartu County, has been keeping bees for 30 years. Pedaja is happy to show guests around his farm and give advice on how to keep bees over winter, how to prepare them and everything else you need to know about beekeeping. However, it's when you get to the apiary, that the excitement begins.

"It's been a volatile spring. April's 20 degree heat has got the bees moving, flying, and harvesting already. Then there was a break for almost two weeks. Starting from today, the harvest is coming and now they are starting to work. But (the situation with) honey is difficult at the moment, honey prices are relatively modest and the wholesale price is not at all affordable," he said.

Aleksander Kilk, head of the Estonian Beekeepers' Association (EML), said there were several reasons for the fall in domestic honey consumption. People's purchasing power has declined and honey is not seen as an essential food product by many.

"Older people are used to it, but they are getting even older and some are even going up to the clouds to keep bees or eat honey. But young people haven't yet learned to appreciate honey enough, don't value it and so are not good consumers of honey. We need to educate them," Kilk said.

Fortunately, there are no concerns when it comes to the next generation of beekeepers in Estonia. There are two beekeeping study groups at the Olustvere School of Service and Rural Economics, while the Estonian Beekeepers' Association also organizes training courses.

A lot of people who have come into contact with bees subsequently consider beekeeping to be the best hobby of their lives. Not only is honey a very useful product but, according to Pedaja, there are a lot of things people can learn from bees too.

"Hard work and thrift. It would be great to be able to run a country like this, like bees do. If only we could live more like this," said Pedaja.

--

