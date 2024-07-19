Beekeeper: Hives in towns this year yielding more than in rural areas

While the summer haul of honey may be apparent to those living in the countryside, city beekeeping in Tallinn and other towns has become more popular in recent years.

Speaking to morning radio show "Vikerhommik" earlier in the week, Erki Naumanis, head of the Tallinn beekeepers' society (Tallinna mesinike selts) said that thanks to the diversity of the city, if anything collection periods are longer than they are in the countryside.

There are currently 63 registered beekeeping rings in Tallinn.

The society has come up with code of conduct tailored to the specifics of beekeeping in urban areas, which includes obtaining consent of any neighbors who might be affected.

In central Tallinn, honey is collected from lindens, bellflowers, apple trees where found in neighborhoods with plenty of gardens, berry bushes, and then maples and chestnuts.

The organization also provides training to those interested in taking up the hobby.

As for this year's crop, Naumanis said: "Right now, the lindens have just finished blooming. In the city, the natural conveyor is much more diverse than in rural areas."

"In the countryside, there is intense blooming in the spring, then a foraging pause from May to Jaanipäev, and then maybe something else comes along. Some beekeepers have said that the foraging season has already ended in rural areas, but here in Tallinn, it's still in full swing," Naumanis went on.

In urban conditions, a good yield for a single bee colony is 100 kilograms, while the average will be about 50 kilograms.

It also takes a particular type of bee and only calmer insects are taken to the towns.

Beehives are usually placed on roofs also, so the bees' flight path does not take them pass humans, some of whom may fear being stung.

This is not to say that there are not issues in the towns too – for instance the use of herbicides in private gardens is not monitored, but may interfere with the process.

"But overall, city honey is not particularly different from country honey. Both are good," Naumanis added.

Each beekeeper must also undergo supervision, and every year, each beekeeper is required to undergo checks of three indicators: moisture, the enzyme diastase and Hydroxymethylfurfural (HMF).

Some beekeepers have also chosen to undertake costlier heavy metals analysis, to observe what happens with honey cultivated in an urban environment.

Naumanis said he started town-based beekeeping a decade ago, not least because he lives in Tallinn and found it more convenient.

His main beekeeping is done in the area of Endla street and the Hippodroom, in the Kristiine district of town.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!