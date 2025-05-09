X!

Beekeeper: Honey from Hiiumaa island rich in florals and flavor

News
Hiiumaa Beekeepers' Society chair Katri Kaar (left).
Hiiumaa Beekeepers' Society chair Katri Kaar (left). Source: ERR
News

Beekeeper Katri Kaar says the Western Estonian island of Hiiumaa is a "honey island," because its special honey is very rich in plant species — boasting the nectar of some 30-40 different plants.

"Fortunately, there are a lot of bees right now," Kaar told ETV's "Terevisioon" on Thursday. "This year, most of the bees survived the winter, which means last year's mite control was successful."

Kaar, who is also chair of the Hiiumaa Beekeepers' Society, explained that right now, it's mostly hazel, alder, willow and pollen, and that's used for new bees to start hatching.

"There's little nectar at the moment," she noted. "Unfortunately, with this kind of cold, not much comes in, because nectar really does need warm weather."

What makes the Western Estonian island's honey so unique is the variety of flavors.

"We have sparse vegetation, but it's very rich in species," the beekeeper confirmed. "A lot of nectar from various plants ends up in the honey. The honey is very flavorful and full-bodied. Pollen analysis shows this honey contains 30-40 [different] plant species."

She said that people specifically seek out Hiiumaa honey for its unique taste, and added that demand is high.

"If Hiiumaa weren't a honey island, I wouldn't even keep bees," she admitted. "But if customers from Tallinn and even Finland have come found us on their own, without any advertising, then what more could I want? My honey has traveled beyond the island — after all, the info is right there on the jar. I hope more small-scale beekeepers will keep getting into this."

True to the "honey island" moniker, Hiiumaa is also home to a honey store that's open 24 hours a day.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Annika Remmel, Aili Vahtla

Related

News in simple Estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:28

Ministry of Climate sends nuclear energy intent document for coordination round

13:55

Analysts: Estonia's labor migration policy in need of clear principles

13:41

Newnew Polar Bear captain arrested in Hong Kong over Baltic Sea cable break

13:27

EDF intelligence chief: May 9 has inspired Russia in Ukraine

13:16

Raul Rebane: May 9 now also a day of threats

12:43

Estonia's accommodated tourist numbers down 9 percent in March

11:59

Fate of Tallinn's original 'million-kroon toilet' still uncertain

11:26

A lot of birch pollen in the air this spring

10:58

TBB Bank initiates voluntary liquidation process

10:49

Gallery: Flowers laid at Bronze Soldier memorial in Tallinn on May 9

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

08.05

Police issue warning after bear spotted in Tallinn on Thursday morning Updated

08.05

Baltics close airspace to world leaders traveling to Russia for May 9 Updated

07:38

Narva Castle hangs new Putin-Hitler banner on Russia's 'Victory Day'

08.05

Government makes VAT rise permanent

08.05

Estonian hunters share simple tips to stay safe around bears

06.05

Locked Shields 2025 cyber defense exercise gets underway in Tallinn

07.05

Russia's border city preparing Victory Day 'propaganda concert' for Narva residents

08.05

Government approves first proposals to reduce red tape

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo