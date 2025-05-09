Beekeeper: Honey from Hiiumaa island rich in florals and flavor

Beekeeper Katri Kaar says the Western Estonian island of Hiiumaa is a "honey island," because its special honey is very rich in plant species — boasting the nectar of some 30-40 different plants.

"Fortunately, there are a lot of bees right now," Kaar told ETV's "Terevisioon" on Thursday. "This year, most of the bees survived the winter, which means last year's mite control was successful."

Kaar, who is also chair of the Hiiumaa Beekeepers' Society, explained that right now, it's mostly hazel, alder, willow and pollen, and that's used for new bees to start hatching.

"There's little nectar at the moment," she noted. "Unfortunately, with this kind of cold, not much comes in, because nectar really does need warm weather."

What makes the Western Estonian island's honey so unique is the variety of flavors.

"We have sparse vegetation, but it's very rich in species," the beekeeper confirmed. "A lot of nectar from various plants ends up in the honey. The honey is very flavorful and full-bodied. Pollen analysis shows this honey contains 30-40 [different] plant species."

She said that people specifically seek out Hiiumaa honey for its unique taste, and added that demand is high.

"If Hiiumaa weren't a honey island, I wouldn't even keep bees," she admitted. "But if customers from Tallinn and even Finland have come found us on their own, without any advertising, then what more could I want? My honey has traveled beyond the island — after all, the info is right there on the jar. I hope more small-scale beekeepers will keep getting into this."

True to the "honey island" moniker, Hiiumaa is also home to a honey store that's open 24 hours a day.

--

