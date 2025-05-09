A lot of birch pollen in the air this spring

Monitoring by the Environmental Research Center shows that birch trees — a strong allergen — are in full bloom and individuals sensitive to birch pollen may experience unpleasant health symptoms.

The first signs of birch flowering appeared in monitoring samples in mid-April and immediately suggested that this year's pollen season would be quite intense.

"Although birch pollen season isn't over yet, the amounts recorded in Tartu and Jõhvi have already surpassed last year's levels. But that's not unusual — birch pollen concentrations were also very high in 2019 and 2023, and this spring has yet to exceed those," said Mart Vill, senior pollen specialist at the Environmental Research Center.

"Our monitoring data show high birch pollen concentrations at all of our stations. One key factor contributing to these high levels is the current weather," Vill explained.

Pollen allergy symptoms are heavily influenced by weather conditions — a dry, sunny, windy and warmer period typically brings more discomfort, as pollen levels in the air are higher. In contrast, symptoms tend to ease during damp or rainy weather.

According to the Estonian Allergy Association, up to a quarter of the population may now suffer from pollen-related health issues. Birch pollen is one of the most common and problematic allergens in Estonia.

This spring, the pollen season began quite early. People with more sensitive immune systems may have already experienced runny noses or red eyes due to pollen as early as Estonia's Independence Day in late February. The first pollen grains were "caught" in the Environmental Research Center's stations during the second half of February — and in significant amounts.

The Environmental Research Center conducts aerobiological monitoring in five Estonian cities — Tallinn, Tartu, Jõhvi, Pärnu and Kuressaare. As part of this monitoring, the center identifies and counts the most allergenic types of pollen. In total, eight types of pollen and one type of mold spore are tracked.

The pollen monitoring season typically begins in Tallinn in early February, with the other stations adjusting based on Tallinn's conditions. However, monitoring begins no later than March 1. This year, due to mild weather, the other stations began monitoring in mid-February.

The first to bloom is usually alder, followed by hazel, with both flowering for about a month. For those sensitive to these two allergens, March is typically the most challenging period since both are in bloom simultaneously. In April and May, a more powerful irritant — birch — joins them.

All outdoor air monitoring data, including pollen levels, can be viewed on Estonia's air quality website, ohuseire.ee. Pollen information from the Environmental Research Center is also shared on the Estonian Allergy Association's website. Europe-wide pollen dispersion model forecasts are available on the Finnish Meteorological Institute's website.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!