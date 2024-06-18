A cold compress helps relieve bug bites

In summer, it is usual for bug bites to create discomfort amongst people. These can be relieved by a cold compress but also by over-the-counter medicine.

Confido medical director and doctor Karita Košeleva told "Terevisioon" that when summer arrives, the calls to the family doctor about bug bites increase. People are scared about allergic reactions to wasps and bee stings.

"Most people are not allergic to bug poison. But if a bug stings you, then it can create a little reaction: a bump or a swelling appears on the body. People are worried that it might be a severe allergic reaction," she explained.

There are allergy tests that can tell whether a person is allergic to wasp or bee poison. Košeleva said doctors do not recommend these tests, but only if there has been a history of allergy reaction to a bug bite in your family.

The doctor said that if a bee stings you, the sting should be immediately removed from the body. It is advised to do so with tweezers. If the sting is followed by a reaction, then a cold compress should be placed over it. "It is not recommended to put it directly on the sting, but instead you should put a frozen packet of vegetables in a towel and then on the body. It will take the pain and the swelling away," she said.

Horseflies usually attack near bodies of water. Košeleva recommends that after swimming, a person should immediately take a shower once getting home to clean the skin. It is not advised to scratch bite marks.

If someone is known to get blisters after a bug bite, then it is recommended to use over-the-counter allergic medicine or to consult a pharmacist as they can provide information.

"Why we recommend allergy medicine at all is because that way you will get less itching, and the person will not scratch the places as much. That way, there is a reduced risk of inflammation," she told "Terevisioon"

How often to take allergy medication depends on age and other medications that are already being administered. The allergy medication should be taken once a day. But for example, if you are in a place like the countryside where there are more insects, you may take the medication continuously for a week. It will not harm the person. But if the side-effects of the bug bite last a long time, then Košeleva advises to consult a doctor.

"Allergy medication has side effects that can often interfere with a person's life. For example, allergy medication very often causes drowsiness. People tend to feel tired and then wonder what happened to them. In other words, sometimes it would be wise to take a break from allergy medication and instead use other means, such as a cold compress or other pharmaceutical products that help well."

Pharmacies also sell these sorts of preparations that relieve the side effects of a bug bite. "They contain mostly aloe and tea tree oil as in relieving active ingredients," Košeleva emphasized.

