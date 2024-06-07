Warm weather brings forth angry horseflies alongside mosquitoes

The unusual warm and sunny weather in May created favorable conditions for many horseflies who, unlike mosquitoes, are not afraid of flying under the blistering sun or biting humans.

Entomologist, Urmas Tartes, noted that if the mosquito would prefer to stay in the shadows during the hot sun, the horsefly can handle it very well. "You see mosquitoes less during the day, but the horsefly is a heat-loving bug that is most active then. That way, nature has given us a 24/7 blood-sucking service in the summer."

Although Tartes has not noticed many horseflies yet, he also said the current conditions are very favorable for them. While the number of mosquitoes depends greatly on the precipitation and winter snowfall, horseflies are more weather-resistant. "Mosquitoes reproduce in temporary rain- and meltwater puddles, but the larvae of horseflies populate in stabilized water bodies, such as lakes or ponds."

The extra snowfall in April prevented the larvae of mosquito puddles from drying out. This is why there is an increase in mosquitoes this year. But because the weather was warmer than average during the start of April, it woke up most of the insects, including horseflies.

"Here, in South Estonia, we have had many thunderstorms and rain that the bugs do not enjoy at all. The strong wind and rain disturb their peace. But it usually happens that when the rainy days pass and the wind gets quieter and it does not rain anymore, then the horseflies get very active," Tartes said.

Unlike mosquitoes, the horse-flies hunt with their eyes

To avoid getting bitten hard, Tartes suggests remembering the horseflies' behavioral patterns and their differences from mosquitoes. "The horseflies have much better eyesight than mosquitoes. They mostly hunt with their sight. Good eyesight is typical for most Estonian flying bugs," he pointed out.

"When I walk in the woods, I usually carry a camera or a dark bag. Two out of three times the horseflies attack the camera or the bag, but also the clothes that are darker than my skin color. The horseflies tend to search for a dark moving mass because evolutionary their food objects are large wild animals in Estonia that have dark fur," the scientist explained.

When the horseflies come to attack, Tartes suggests crouching and staying immobile for a while. "The horseflies will not be able to find a low moving mass and they will fly away. Of course, if we start moving again, they will notice us. When it comes to horseflies, slow and peaceful walking helps a lot. In that case, we are less desirable to them."

Covering clothes also helps to fight against horseflies, which is not as effective when it comes to mosquitoes. Urmas Tartes said that while mosquitoes can pierce cotton clothes and jeans, horseflies cannot.

