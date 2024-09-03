Wildlife camera catches bear in the act of 'stealing' apples

A nature camera has caught the delightful moment a brown bear in an Estonian forest started munching on apples, agricultural weekly Maaleht reports .

Looduskalender issued the video (see below), and reported that it was likely the same animal which had been pursuing an elk calf as filmed in the spring.

The Estonian Hunters' Society (Eesti jahimeeste selts) has said that during the summer, bears, which are omnivores, tend to subsist on ants and other bugs, as well as even small mammals, rather than fruit.

However as the autumn approaches, bears become more active during the day, eating to build up substantial fat reserves for winter hibernation, which means their diet consists more of energy-rich plant foods, such as apples, berries, and grains.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!