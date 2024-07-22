This year's bear cull set at 94 animals in Estonia

The Environmental Board has set this year's initial hunting quota for bears at 94 individuals, which is close to the annual population growth of bears. This quota may be increased by up to eight bears classified as nuisance individuals. Last year's hunting quota was 96.

The highest number of bears can still be hunted in Ida-Viru County.

Tarvo Roose, head of the nature conservation department at the Environmental Board, stated that according to monitoring data from the Environment Agency, the overall bear population in Estonia can still be considered good, estimated to be between 900 and 950 individuals based on last summer's data. Roose added that although the bear population in Estonia seems to be stabilizing, their numbers and distribution have been increasing over the past 15 years, and the population's status can be considered very robust.

However, a high bear population also brings problems.

Roose noted that although the number of damage incidents caused by bears detected by the Environmental Board in the first half of this year is much lower compared to the same period last year – 108 in 2023 and 67 this year – people still frequently see bears, especially young bears that often wander into human settlements.

"Moderate hunting is important because it helps maintain bears' fear of humans, which is necessary to ensure public safety," Roose explained.

When determining hunting quotas, the board assesses incidents of predator damage, preventive measures taken and the views of stakeholders and local hunting councils. The Environmental Board sets hunting quotas based on bear numbers and the large predator protection and management plan, which stipulates that the number of female bears with cubs must be at least 70. Last year, the number of female bears with cubs was 89.

The bear is a strictly protected species under the Habitats Directive, and hunting is only allowed in exceptional cases to prevent damage and ensure safety, provided there are no alternative solutions and the favorable status of the population is maintained.

The bear hunting season begins on August 1 and lasts until the end of October.

The county-specific bear hunting quotas for the 2024 hunting season are: Harju County 8, Ida-Viru County 17, Jõgeva County 12, Järva County 10, Lääne-Viru County 14, Põlva County 2, Pärnu County 6, Rapla County 5, Tartu County 11, Valga County 2 and Viljandi County 7.

