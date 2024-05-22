Mobile communications providers shut down some frequencies at night

Telecom companies' base stations operate automatically, and at night, when the number of users is low and the load is minimal, some frequencies are temporarily shut down. However, according to Tele2 and Telia, this does not reduce the quality of the service.

Even though some internet users claim to have experienced slower mobile data speeds at night, telecoms say this isn't true.

Tanel Sarri, technology director for Tele2, told ERR that data speeds do not go down at night, not to mention internet access disappearing.

"5G base stations work automatically and constantly monitor data usage. The latter drops at night when the number of users is very low, which is why some frequencies are automatically shut down. But active users still have access to fast data and a high-quality service," Sarri said.

Oliver Lekk, head of mobile networks at Telia, also said that smart automatic systems regulate frequencies to better match demand in areas where night-time usage is very low.

"In other words, when data usage volumes drop many times at night, some frequencies are switched off until demand bounces back. It all takes place automatically and based on mobile data traffic in the network," Lekk explained.

The Telia employee added that this does not disrupt the availability of cell coverage as only data volume is regulated.

Lekk assured ERR that Telia has not switched off a base station transmitter, reduced its power or taken any similar actions due to higher electricity prices or in order to conserve energy.

Tanel Sarri from Tele2 said that in cases where there are more active users and night-time data demand spikes, cell towers automatically return to full power. Therefore, the service quality is not impacted for users.

Both Sarri and Lekk pointed to the added benefit of the automatic frequency adjustment of reducing telecoms' ecological footprint and compared it to turning off the lights at home.

"Just like we don't keep all the lights on when we sleep, it is insensible to have base stations working under full steam at all times," Sarri said.

Olev Lekk urged people who experience service quality issues to let their service provider know, providing as many details, such as the exact location, time of day and the nature of the problem, as possible.

