Statistics: 93 percent of Estonian households use internet

As of 2024, just under 93 percent of Estonian households use the internet, with banking and email remaining the most popular online services but the number of social media users also up 5.7 percent on year, Statistics Estonia said Monday.

"A total of 544,800 households, or 92.9 percent of Estonian households, use the internet," Statistics Estonia analyst Sigrid Saagpakk said according to a press release.

According to the statistical agency's figures, there is a slight difference in internet usage between employed and unemployed households, Saagpakk said, noting a difference in usage of 97.7 to 91.6 percent, respectively.

The highest share of internet users – more than 95 percent – can be found in the 16-54 age group. Among those aged 54 and over, that figure drops to below 90 percent.

"Seniors use the internet somewhat less than other age groups," the analyst noted. "This year, there were 104,000 internet users among the 65- to 74-year-olds, accounting for nearly 70 percent of the age group."

Online shopping remains popular

Like last year, online banking and email are currently the most widely used online services in Estonia, used by 90.4 and 89.7 percent of people, respectively.

"More than 88 percent of people also use the internet to look for more info about various products or services," Saagpakk continued. "Reading newspapers and magazines (81 percent), watching videos (74 percent) and listening to music (71 percent) online are common as well."

People in Estonia also like to buy and order various transport services online – including 57.9 percent of women and 58.7 percent of men – as well as buy event tickets online – which is equally popular among women and men.

"Another trend that stands out is that the number of users of social networks, or social media, has been steadily increasing over the last few years," the analyst highlighted. "In 2024, the share of social network users among all internet users was 5.7 percent higher than last year."

Internet usage varies by county

According to Statistics Estonia, men's internet use primarily includes buying clothing and footwear online (42.4 percent), ordering ready-made meals from restaurants or fast food chains (36.2 percent) and using streaming services (32.6 percent). Likewise popular are buying accommodation services offered by various businesses (34.9 percent) as well as downloading software updates (33.8 percent).

Popular among women, meanwhile, is buying clothing, footwear or accessories (71 percent) as well as cosmetics and beauty products online (48.5 percent), Saagpakk noted, adding that 37.9 percent of women order ready-made meals, 30.6 percent medicines and health products and 25.9 percent food and drink online as well.

As of 2024, by county, the highest share of internet users was recorded in Rapla County with 95.4 percent of the county's total population, followed by Tartu County with 93.9 and Harju and Pärnu counties with 93.4 percent each.

The lowest share of internet users was recorded in Võru County with 85.5 percent of the county's total population.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!