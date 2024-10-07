Work starts on new LHV headquarters

Construction work has begun in central Tallinn on a new, nearly 30-floor office building which will when finished house the headquarters of Estonian bank LHV Grupp.

The new LHV headquarters is being built by Merko Ehitus, right next to its current office in the CityPlaza building, at Tartu mnt 2 in central Tallinn, and is estimated to take around three-and-a-half years.

LHV Grupp signed a lease agreement with the building's developer, Estconde Invest, in July.

The new building is set to be 27 floors with two subterranean levels, and around 21,000 square meters in area.

LHV says it plans to be working from the new premises from 2028.

Age Leedo, LHV's head of HR, said some inconvenience and noise may be experienced by customers and staff while the work is ongoing, but other than that it will be business as usual.

LHV Grupp is the largest home-grown financial group , with subsidiaries including LHV Pank and LHV Varahaldus. The group employs more than 1,100 staff.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!