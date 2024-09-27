X!

Rise in loan repayment defaults mostly result of gradual unemployment increase

News
The Bank of Estonia (Eesti Pank) building in Tallinn.
The Bank of Estonia (Eesti Pank) building in Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

Newly released statistics from the Bank of Estonia (Eesti Pank) show a significant rise on-year in the volume of loans, particularly consumer loans, which are more than 60 days overdue.

The Bank of Estonia puts this primarily down to the gradual rise in unemployment in recent years.

However, most major banks in Estonia report no significant surge in the number of people defaulting, thanks in part to home loans dominating their portfolios.

Bank of Estonia economist Taavi Raudsaare told ERR that people's ability to repay loans is largely influenced by whether they have a stable income and employment.

He said: "While unemployment in Estonia cannot be considered to be high, it has been rising gradually over the past couple of years, and related to this is somewhat of a rise in the volume and share of overdue loans.

"This is particularly the case with the rise in the volume of loans in arrears for consumer loans. This is logical, as these are primarily loans which carry a higher credit risk than home loans," Raudsaare went on.

Swedbank. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR

The Bank of Estonia reports that consumer loans overdue by more than 60 days amounted to €55 million in August, up from €35 million in August 2023.

Similarly, the volume of home loans overdue by over 60 days grew from €14 million last August to €20 million in August this year.

Most of the major banks however say that their clients are not facing significant problems with repayments; while there have been "some changes," this does not constitute a drastic rise in the number of loan defaulters.

Sille Hallang, head of retail banking at SEB, told ERR the volume of overdue loans has grown slightly, "but this is due to an increase in the principal balances of these loans."

The number of consumer loan defaulters has by contrast seen a slight uptick, Hallang said, though not enough to impact the overall quality of SEB's loan portfolio.

Meanwhile at Swedbank, Anne Pärgma, head of bank's mortgage loan division, said despite the uncertain times and rising living costs, clients there, too, are handling their loan payments well.

SEB building in Tallinn. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

The share of loans overdue by more than 90 days, as opposed to 60 days, remains at less than 0.05 percent of the total, Pärgma said.

Tanel Rebane, head of retail banking for the Baltics at Luminor, also said clients are managing their obligations effectively, with the volume of overdue loans remaining consistently low,. In fact so far as mortgages go, this has fallen recently, he added.

The Bank of Estonia evaluates the general ability of individuals to manage loan repayments as "fairly good."

Taavi Raudsaare at the Bank of Estonia noted that only 0.17 percent of all mortgage loans are overdue by over 60 days, a lower level than before the Covid crisis and comparable with the picture in 2016.

The major banks have not noticed a surge in defaults mainly because home loans make up the bulk of portfolios, and these are largely of a good quality.

Overdue loans rose by around €6 million on year to August, Raudsaare said, but this has to be put in the context of a total volume of bank mortgage loans of €11.6 billion.

Luminor Bank. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

Smaller banks may have noticed more of a difference, since consumer loans make up a larger portion of the loan portfolio, he added.

Banks recommend clients get in touch with them immediately they start to struggle with loan repayments, or even pre-emptively, for instance if an impending job loss or lost income due to mandatory military service is on the horizon.

That way, the bank can assess the situation and offer solutions which might include adjusting the repayment schedule, having a repayment "holiday," or refinancing a loan.

Tanel Rebane at Lumnior said taking collateral in the event of default is only a last resort when all other remedies have failed.

Rebane also expressed hop that the situation will remain stable, helped along by further falls in the Euro Interbank Offered Rate (Euribor) rate.

A one percentage point drop in the Euribor can translate to a €50 reduction in monthly payments for someone with a €100,000 loan over a 20 year term, he said. At the same time this needs to be offset against continued inflation elsewhere.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Karin Koppel, Andrew Whyte

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

13:55

Nordica seeking new partners from outside Europe

13:30

Supreme Court will hear 'From the river to the sea' placard case

13:20

Free legal advice available in Pirita and Nõmme in October

12:52

EDF volunteer originally from Sri Lanka: I want to defend Estonia

12:46

Ott Tänak fifth after Rally Chile shakedown run

12:15

Driving schools call for all new exam questions to be removed

11:43

Defense industry waiting for government to reduce bureaucracy

11:15

Government supports Tartu prison rental consultation process

10:49

Court finds former education minister guilty of embezzlement and fraud

10:08

7 ministries to see expenditures rise in 2025

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

26.09

SAS ends cooperation with Estonia's Nordica

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

26.09

Ministry of Climate: Nordica could be headed for bankruptcy

26.09

Thousands of Russians, Belarusians still using Estonia's e-residency scheme

25.09

New Balticconnector pipeline damage facts come to light

26.09

Government scraps sugar tax

26.09

Liberty Manor sold for several times more than the opening bid

26.09

Removal by Russia of Narva River buoys leads to surge in border violations

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo