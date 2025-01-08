X!

Audit office: Covid crisis loans being repaid ahead of schedule

News
A sign from the Covid period.
A sign from the Covid period. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

The risks associated with loans issued to mitigate the effects of the coronavirus crisis have not materialized, according to an overview by the National Audit Office, which examined the implementation of coronavirus crisis measures facilitated by the Estonian Business and Innovation Agency (EIS).

Some of the loans have been repaid to the state budget ahead of schedule and interest and service fees have generated an additional €25 million in revenue. A final assessment of the repayment of crisis loans can only be made after all loan agreements expire in 2026, the National Audit Office noted.

At the onset of the crisis caused by the spread of the coronavirus, large-scale measures were developed to support businesses through the Estonian Business and Innovation Agency. The state issued loans totaling €224 million and guaranteed loans taken out by companies from banks to the value of €102 million.

"In general, the crisis loans have been repaid better and faster than initially feared. Larger loans, such as those issued to Tallink and Porto Franco, have been paid back in full, according to EIS. Moreover, banks have not had to enforce guarantees on a large scale," said Senior Auditor Märt Loite.

The pessimistic risk forecast at the time of issuing these loans — based on the uncertainty surrounding the course of the crisis — was that losses could amount to as much as 50 percent of the loan value. However, this has not occurred, the audit office pointed out.

As of the end of the first half of 2024, a total of €133 million had been repaid under the crisis loan agreements. Additionally, €22 million in interest and €1.1 million in service fees had been collected. Of the 155 companies that received loans, 69 had fully repaid their loans by mid-year. The total amount of bank loans guaranteed by the state stood at €166 million, with €102 million covered by guarantees. The state collected €2.3 million in guarantee fees and €0.3 million in service fees, while enforced guarantees totaled €0.3 million.

The volume of loans that have been in default for more than 60 days amounts to €4 million and €2 million worth of loans have been written off.

In 2020, the government allocated €850 million for crisis measures, with €550 million earmarked for loans and €300 million for guarantees. The funds were allocated with a safety margin to signal that the state was ready to step in and assist businesses. However, it later became clear that such large-scale crisis measures, which were hastily implemented to save the economy amid the unpredictable pandemic, were not fully needed.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marko Tooming, Marcus Turovski

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:42

Tartu 2024 Foundation to continue operating until end of 2025

17:15

Bumpy communication keeping scientific advice from reaching Estonian politicians

16:48

Haapsalu officials in dispute with YIT over street reconstruction issues

16:19

Audit office: Covid crisis loans being repaid ahead of schedule

16:01

Twin sisters' citizenship becomes bureaucratic curiosity in Estonia

15:47

Aku Sorainen: Estonian residents could hold a lot more guns

15:39

Estonia mulls taking penal law beyond country's borders over cable incidents

15:22

Finland, Estonia to hold Baltic Sea NATO members summit next week

15:19

€68 million meadows restoration plan added to updated climate act

14:55

10,000 song festival tickets sold in less than an hour

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

07.01

Expat: I don't recommend anyone not working in tech sector relocate to Estonia

06.01

Tallinn-Vilnius passenger train connection launches on Monday

07.01

Eagle S anchor found on seabed by Swedish military ship

08:30

Prime minister: Estonia prepared for all scenarios ahead of move from Russia grid

06.01

ICDS director: Russia could cause a humanitarian disaster in Transnistria

07.01

Arles Taal: Estonia needs to prepare for power outages until major solution found

07.01

Yle: NATO ships to arrive to secure Baltic Sea infrastructure at end of week

07.01

Song and Dance Festival 2025 tickets on sale

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo