Estonia's exports grow 3% in November, boosted by domestic products

Estonia's exports of goods grew by 3 percent on year to November 2024, state agency Statistics Estonia reported. Imports remained unchanged over the same period, however.

Exports of goods amounted to nearly €1.6 billion and imports to €1.7 billion at current prices, the agency reported.

The trade deficit meanwhile stood at €166 million in November last year, €53 million less than in November 2023.

Jane Leppmets, foreign trade analyst at Statistics Estonia, said that exports of goods of Estonian origin rose by 6 percent in November, while re-exports decreased by 2 percent.

She said: "The share of goods of Estonian origin in total exports was up by two percentage points in November, accounting for 66 percent."

Exports

Categories of goods of Estonian origin with the largest exports in November were electrical equipment and wood and articles made of wood.

The primary commodities exported in November were: Electrical equipment (16 percent of Estonia's total exports), agricultural products and food preparations (14 percent of the total), and wood and articles of wood (11 percent).

Compared with November 2023, Statistics Estonia reported, the largest rises were recorded in the exports of agricultural products and food preparations (which went up by €29 million), wood and articles of wood (up by €17 million), and transport equipment (rose €15 million).

The biggest fall meanwhile was seen in the exports of mineral products – down by €27 million.

Estonia's top export partner in November was Finland (15 percent of total exports), followed by Latvia (11 percent) and Lithuania (9 percent).

The greatest rise in exports in year to November 2024 were seen in exports to the U.S. (up by €23 million), with more electrical equipment exported.

The biggest fall over the same time period occurred in exports to Singapore (down by €30 million), where less mineral products were exported to.

Foreign trade. Source: Statistics Estonia

Imports

The main commodities imported in November were transport equipment (16 percent of Estonia's total imports), electrical equipment (14 percent), and agricultural products and food preparations (13 percent).

The biggest year-on-year rises were seen in the imports of transport equipment (up by €67 million) and of electrical equipment (which rose by €19 million).

The greatest fall was posted in the imports of mineral products – down by €74 million.

Estonia's top import partners in November 2024 were Finland (14 percent of Estonia's total imports), Latvia (12 percent), and Germany (11 percent of the total).

The main commodities imported were: Mineral products from Finland and Latvia, and transport equipment from Germany, Statistics Estonia said.

On-year, the largest rise was seen in imports of goods from Sweden (up by €40 million), with more transport equipment imported.

Imports of goods from Lithuania fell the most, by €43 million, since less mineral products were imported than in November 2023.

Statistics Estonia conducted the above survey on behalf of the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications.

More detailed information is here, here and here.