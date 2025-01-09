X!

Estonia's exports grow 3% in November, boosted by domestic products

News
Port of Muuga, just east of Tallinn, a major hub for Estonian exports and imports.
Port of Muuga, just east of Tallinn, a major hub for Estonian exports and imports. Source: ERR
News

Estonia's exports of goods grew by 3 percent on year to November 2024, state agency Statistics Estonia reported. Imports remained unchanged over the same period, however.

Exports of goods amounted to nearly €1.6 billion and imports to €1.7 billion at current prices, the agency reported.

The trade deficit meanwhile stood at €166 million in November last year, €53 million less than in November 2023.

Jane Leppmets, foreign trade analyst at Statistics Estonia, said that exports of goods of Estonian origin rose by 6 percent in November, while re-exports decreased by 2 percent.

She said: "The share of goods of Estonian origin in total exports was up by two percentage points in November, accounting for 66 percent."

Exports

Categories of goods of Estonian origin with the largest exports in November were electrical equipment and wood and articles made of wood.

The primary commodities exported in November were: Electrical equipment (16 percent of Estonia's total exports), agricultural products and food preparations (14 percent of the total), and wood and articles of wood (11 percent).

Compared with November 2023, Statistics Estonia reported, the largest rises were recorded in the exports of agricultural products and food preparations (which went up by €29 million), wood and articles of wood (up by €17 million), and transport equipment (rose €15 million).

The biggest fall meanwhile was seen in the exports of mineral products – down by €27 million.

Estonia's top export partner in November was Finland (15 percent of total exports), followed by Latvia (11 percent) and Lithuania (9 percent).

The greatest rise in exports in year to November 2024 were seen in exports to the U.S. (up by €23 million), with more electrical equipment exported.

The biggest fall over the same time period occurred in exports to Singapore (down by €30 million), where less mineral products were exported to.

Foreign trade. Source: Statistics Estonia

Imports

The main commodities imported in November were transport equipment (16 percent of Estonia's total imports), electrical equipment (14 percent), and agricultural products and food preparations (13 percent).

The biggest year-on-year rises were seen in the imports of transport equipment (up by €67 million) and of electrical equipment (which rose by €19 million).

The greatest fall was posted in the imports of mineral products – down by €74 million.

Estonia's top import partners in November 2024 were Finland (14 percent of Estonia's total imports), Latvia (12 percent), and Germany (11 percent of the total).

The main commodities imported were: Mineral products from Finland and Latvia, and transport equipment from Germany, Statistics Estonia said.

On-year, the largest rise was seen in imports of goods from Sweden (up by €40 million), with more transport equipment imported.

Imports of goods from Lithuania fell the most, by €43 million, since less mineral products were imported than in November 2023.

Statistics Estonia conducted the above survey on behalf of the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications.

More detailed information is here, here and here.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

10:19

Bank of Estonia forecasts inflation to pick up again

09:41

Estonian DSO can weatherproof 2,000 km of power lines in a year

09:07

Mark Lajal loses Australian Open final qualifying match

08:36

Estonia's exports grow 3% in November, boosted by domestic products

08:04

Energy chief: Estonia must invest in nuclear power for a future-proof grid

08:02

Former Estonian foreign minister: Musk's messages should not be overemphasized

08.01

Report: Less bullying in Tallinn schools, cyberbullying needs more attention

08.01

Draft bill could lead to MPEÕK ceasing activities in Estonia

08.01

Europe's top figure skaters to compete in Tallinn at end of January

08.01

Nominees for 2024's best Estonian press photo awards announced

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

07.01

Expat: I don't recommend anyone not working in tech sector relocate to Estonia

08.01

Twin sisters' citizenship becomes bureaucratic curiosity in Estonia

06.01

Tallinn-Vilnius passenger train connection launches on Monday

08.01

Prime minister: Estonia prepared for all scenarios ahead of move from Russia grid

08.01

US to allocate $50 million from Danske Bank fine to Estonia

08.01

Minister: Tallinn Airport's strategy working, not over-reliant on airBaltic

08.01

Estonia wants NATO to start infrastructure monitoring rotation in Baltic Sea

08.01

Draft bill could lead to MPEÕK ceasing activities in Estonia

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo