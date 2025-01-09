X!

Energy chief: Estonia must invest in nuclear power for a future-proof grid

News
Sandor Liive.
Sandor Liive. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

The cornerstone of Estonia's economy is a reliable, clean, and affordable electricity supply, something which requires wise investment decisions from the state, Sandor Liive, former Eesti Energia CEO, said Wednesday.

Liive is also one of the co-founders of Fermi Energia, which aims to build Estonia's first small nuclear reactor power station.

Speaking to ETV show "Esimene stuudio" Wednesday, Liive said: "If we look at the Estonian economy and investments, the cornerstone is that the electricity supply must be reliable, clean, and affordable. This requires wise investment decisions."

"We need to grasp that we must not undervalue any production capacity, such as oil shale. We need to maintain capacities and people and repair broken units," he went on.

"The first principle is that existing capacities must be operational, and they must have fuel available," Liive added, calling a nuclear power plant the "most fundamental solution" in resolving this, as opposed to building any new oil shale-burning plants.

Liive added: "I'm not someone who would say we need to build new oil shale power plants; that time has passed," adding that the government has sent positive messages about nuclear power several times.

"Even the prime minister did so in a government press release at the beginning of this year," he said.

"I hope we can surprise the climate minister by completing Estonia's nuclear power plant by 2035, and we look forward to her cooperation on this," Liive went on.

Liive recalled that in 2008, Eesti Energia's board had a production portfolio plan for 2025, which included both a nuclear power plant and wind farms, saying, "This shows that our problem isn't that we can't make plans in Estonia. A joint nuclear power plant with Lithuania should have been completed by now.

"Our problem in Estonia and the Baltics is that we don't know how to implement plans," Liive added.

"Europe's statistics show that in places with a large share of wind and solar energy, network costs for consumers are higher than elsewhere," he continued.

Liive said the price of natural gas, another fuel source in generating electricity, remains highly volatile and, while gas plants are needed for quick reserves and peak coverage, the future energy system must rely on CO2-free solutions: Which again logically leads us to nuclear power, he said.

If he were an oil and gas producer, Liive said, in somewhat Machiavellian terms, he would promote massive solar and wind farm construction to sell gas.

"That would bring me a lot of profit," he said.

Liive: Overemphasis on renewables will continue to keep electricity prices in Estonia higher than in Nordic nations

While he is not opposed to renewable solar and wind energies, there must be a reasonable limit in pouring massive taxpayer money into this, he added; to do so would lead to overproduction, and with 625 MW out of service due to the Estlink 2 failure, all three Baltic states now face more hours of electricity production coming from costlier sources.

This continues to make electricity more costly than it is in the Scandinavian countries, Liive said.

Liive referred to the Christmastime sabotage of Estlink 2 as a battle on the Baltic Sea. "Maybe it's even a war," he added.

"The Baltic Sea has become a NATO lake, and Russia is trying to undermine that stronghold," Liive continued. Estonia's plan to disconnect from the Russian electricity system, which becomes a reality next month, was the right thing to do, he added, although it changes the functioning of the entire system, as the first electricity during a malfunction used to come from Russia but will no longer do so once desynchronization is achieved.

It is hard to say when Russia might start attacking power lines beyond that, Liive went on.

The rest of the "Esimene stuudio" interview dealt with Estonia's electricity system, including the Lithuania-Poland air cable acting as a reserve, more on the impact of the Estlink 2 malfunction, Estonia's stronger grid compared with the situation in 2004 when it joined the EU and NATO, the correlation between spikes in electricity demand and cold temperatures, and the potential for price highs despite a possibly moderate average price this past year.

Desynchronization from the Russian grid takes place on February 9, followed by synchronization with the continental European grid.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Mari Peegel

Source: 'Esimene stuudio,' interviewer Liisu Lass.

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

10:19

Bank of Estonia forecasts inflation to pick up again

09:41

Estonian DSO can weatherproof 2,000 km of power lines in a year

09:07

Mark Lajal loses Australian Open final qualifying match

08:36

Estonia's exports grow 3% in November, boosted by domestic products

08:04

Energy chief: Estonia must invest in nuclear power for a future-proof grid

08:02

Former Estonian foreign minister: Musk's messages should not be overemphasized

08.01

Report: Less bullying in Tallinn schools, cyberbullying needs more attention

08.01

Draft bill could lead to MPEÕK ceasing activities in Estonia

08.01

Europe's top figure skaters to compete in Tallinn at end of January

08.01

Nominees for 2024's best Estonian press photo awards announced

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

07.01

Expat: I don't recommend anyone not working in tech sector relocate to Estonia

08.01

Twin sisters' citizenship becomes bureaucratic curiosity in Estonia

06.01

Tallinn-Vilnius passenger train connection launches on Monday

08.01

Prime minister: Estonia prepared for all scenarios ahead of move from Russia grid

08.01

US to allocate $50 million from Danske Bank fine to Estonia

08.01

Minister: Tallinn Airport's strategy working, not over-reliant on airBaltic

08.01

Estonia wants NATO to start infrastructure monitoring rotation in Baltic Sea

08.01

Draft bill could lead to MPEÕK ceasing activities in Estonia

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo