Developer applies for state special plan for Estonia's nuclear power plant

Fermi Energia submitted an application to the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications on Tuesday to initiate a national designated spatial plan for the construction of a 600-megawatt nuclear power plant.

According to Kalev Kallemets, chairman of the board at Fermi Energia, the spatial plan is essential to identify a suitable location for the planned nuclear plant that would meet the needs of local communities and municipalities.

"The initiation of a spatial plan does not mean a definite decision to build a nuclear plant, but it creates the necessary preconditions to enable a future decision on the matter. The past few weeks and growing electricity consumption have shown that Estonia needs a reliable, controllable energy capacity to ensure the stability of the energy system and bring down electricity prices for consumers over the coming decades," Kallemets said.

In preparation for the spatial plan application, the company has held over 50 information sessions over the past six years to engage residents in Lääne-Viru and Ida-Viru counties. The municipal councils of Viru-Nigula and Lüganuse have both agreed to participate in the spatial planning process.

The first phase of the planning process will focus on selecting a location, which the company estimates will take place between 2025 and 2027. This phase will include conducting relevant studies and discussions to evaluate potential sites.

Based on preliminary studies conducted by Fermi Energia, potential locations include sparsely populated areas near Kunda in Viru-Nigula Municipality, Lääne-Viru County and the village of Aa in Lüganuse Municipality, Ida-Viru County. The company has noted that the selected sites would avoid protected nature areas.

The plan foresees detailed studies of the chosen location taking place between 2027 and 2029. Following the completion of the spatial planning process and the adoption of nuclear energy legislation, the company aims to apply for a construction permit in 2029.

Construction of the nuclear plant is expected to begin in 2031, with the first reactor projected to start generating electricity in the second half of 2035.

Fermi Energia stated that in the six years leading up to the submission of the application, it has conducted 71 studies at a total cost of €1.4 million.

The company plans to build a nuclear power plant featuring two GE Hitachi BWRX-300 small modular reactors, which would cover Estonia's minimum electricity demand during the summer months. According to the company, nuclear energy would not replace renewable energy but would complement it during periods of low wind and solar power production.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!