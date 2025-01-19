X!

Monday brings 2025 electricity price record

News
A streetlight in Tallinn.
A streetlight in Tallinn. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

On Monday, the average daily price of exchange electricity in Estonia will rise to €178.30 per megawatt-hour, marking the highest price of the year. During two hours of the day, the price will exceed €400.

On Monday, the average daily price of electricity on the Nord Pool exchange in Estonia's price area will rise to €178.29 per megawatt-hour, marking the highest price so far this year and more than triple Sunday's average price.

Electricity will be most expensive between 9 and 10 a.m. (€423.46) and between 6 and 7 p.m. (€400.07). During nighttime hours, however, prices will remain below €100.

Monday's average price is the highest of the year to date. For the most part, the daily average price has stayed below €100 per megawatt-hour. Including this upcoming Monday, prices have exceeded €100 on just four days this year.

Electricity prices on Monday will be the same in Latvia and Lithuania, while slightly lower in Finland at €140.86 per megawatt-hour.

The average electricity price in Estonia over the past week was €76.60 per megawatt-hour.

--

Editor: Marko Tooming, Marcus Turovski

