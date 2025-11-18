X!

Cloud services provider's outages disrupting organizations' work in Estonia

News
Errors at Cloudflare affected many websites on Tuesday.
Errors at Cloudflare affected many websites on Tuesday.
News

Webpage services company Cloudflare's servers returned errors Tuesday morning, disrupting many Estonian and international websites.

ERR domains etv.ee and vikerraadio.ee have been unavailable since 3 p.m. The public broadcaster's online news portal err.ee remains functional for now.

Many other well-known news sites tied to Cloudflare services, such as Delfi, Eesti Ekspress and Õhtuleht, also fail to load.

Disruptions have hit coach operator Lux Express and passenger trains operator Elron's websites, which is why it is impossible to buy bus and train tickets online at this time.

Cloudflare has said that it is working to identify and fix problems.

Editor: Marcus Turovski

